Disney is working on a sequel to the iconic franchise, and star screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are helping to write the script.

Disney is working on a sequel to *Home Alone*, which will feature Macaulay Culkin for the first time in 35 years. Longtime collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, known for the comedies “Superbad” and “The Interview,” are writing the screenplay together with the actor, according to Seznam Zprávy, citing Variety.

The project is in the early stages of development. Rogen and Goldberg will also serve as producers through their company, Point Grey. However, they must first finish pre-production on their own horror comedy for Universal, which they will direct themselves. Disney has not commented on the situation, Variety reports.

Details about the plot and cast are not yet known. The Hollywood Reporter speculates that Culkin will once again play Kevin McCallister, whom his parents accidentally left home alone for Christmas in the 1990 film.

Traps for Adult Kevin

Last year, during his “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” tour, the actor admitted that he wouldn’t be “completely opposed” to reprising the role, but only if the script were “just right.” At the time, he also suggested his own take on the story: his character would have to be a widower or a divorced father, according to Newsweek.

“I’m raising a kid and all that. I work a lot and don’t pay enough attention, and the kid gets a little upset with me because of that, and then I find myself locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in…,” Culkin said.

According to his concept, it would be the son who sets traps for his father, and the house would serve as a metaphor for their relationship: the protagonist would have to win the child’s heart all over again. Chris Columbus, director of the first two films, however, argued as early as 2025 that the franchise should be wrapped up. “I think it’s best to leave it alone,” he emphasized.

Coming to Terms with the Role

According to Rolling Stone, in recent years Culkin has begun to warm up to *Home Alone* again and has appeared in themed commercials for Google and, more recently, for McDonald’s, where he portrayed an adult Kevin. The publication believes this may have paved the way for his return.

The first film grossed $477 million worldwide, while the 1992 sequel, *Home Alone 2: Lost in New York*, grossed $358 million. The third film, released in 1997, was made without Kalkin and Columbus, and it didn’t even gross $80 million. Subsequent sequels were released on television and streaming platforms, the most recent being *Home Alone: Instant Chaos* on Disney+ in 2021.

Calkin is now 46 years old. Joe Pesci, who played one of the burglars, turned 83 this year, and Daniel Stern will turn 70 next year. Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mother, passed away in January.