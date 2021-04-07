The site is available in English, French, Russian, and Ukrainian.

It is now possible to switch to Ukrainian on the official website of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The main page has been translated into Ukrainian, as well as the adapted navigation across the site. At the same time, news and press releases are available only in English and French.

Therefore, the website features English, French, Russian, and Ukrainian languages.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has praised the move as "a demonstrative step at a high level of current cooperation" between Ukraine and NATO.

"NATO membership is one of the priorities of Ukraine's security policy, and we are constantly moving toward this goal," the head of government said.

Ukraine-NATO: Background

On June 12, 2020, NATO recognized Ukraine as a participant in the Enhanced Opportunities Program (EOP).

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would benefit from enhanced access to troop compatibility programs and broader opportunities to participate in NATO military exercises and exchange information, including gained experience.

Read alsoWhite House: Ukraine has long aspired to join NATOOn February 25, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Stoltenberg noted the importance of implementing reforms on Ukraine's path to NATO.

On February 9, 2021, Stoltenberg once again noted the need to implement reform to ensure Ukraine's forward movement toward NATO membership. In particular, he said Ukraine should strengthen democratic institutions, fight corruption, and introduce democratic political control over the Armed Forces.

