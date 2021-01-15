The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,146,963.

Ukraine said 8,199 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,146,963 as of January 15, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 847,391 patients, including 10,328 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 20,542 with 166 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine reports 92 new COVID-19 cases in armed forces as of Jan 14The government reported 279,030 active cases as of January 15. In total, there have been 1,247,848 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 8,199 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 236 children and 315 healthcare workers. Some 2,152 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 49,596 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 30,225 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 19,371 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (896), Donetsk region (443), Zaporizhia region (629), Lviv region (525), and Mykolaiv region (489).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN