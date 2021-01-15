Some 21 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 55 as of the morning of January 15.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 15, some 841 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 13,975 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoMasks, social distancing until year-end: Shmyhal on quarantine prospectsOf those newly-infected, 11 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 21 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is six people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,199 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,146,963.

Author: UNIAN