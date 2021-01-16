Some 22 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 70 as of the morning of January 16.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 16, some 788 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,098 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 70 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fatalities in past dayOf those newly-infected, seven people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 22 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is four people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,729 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,154,692.

Author: UNIAN