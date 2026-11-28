Astrologer Kate Rose explained what changes await these zodiac signs after the asteroid Pallas ends its retrograde motion.

Leo, Pisces, and Aries will attract good luck and new beginnings from November 30 to December 6, 2026. The week will begin with the asteroid Pallas moving direct in Aries and will end with Venus moving into Scorpio and Mercury moving into Sagittarius, according to YourTango.

Astrologer Kate Rose notes that with five planets in retrograde in Aries, life has been moving slowly lately. By the end of the week, the situation should change, and with it, hope will return.

“You can’t attract good luck if you don’t believe in yourself, so dive right in. Believe that right now, things will finally start to change for the better,” advises Rose.

Leos: Take Your Time; Pisces: A Second Chance

For Leos, November 30 will be a turning point, when Pallas turns direct. The long-awaited fresh start will finally be possible, but the astrologer urges them not to take on everything at once. This pause has helped Leos understand what they truly want, and now they’ll be able to avoid impulsive decisions. According to the forecast, good fortune will accompany them until early January.

Pisces will have the opportunity to revisit situations from September and October, when retrograde Venus was already in Scorpio. Her return to this sign on December 4 will open up favorable opportunities for travel and relationships—provided that Pisces learn from the past.

“Stop thinking that the hardest path is the most meaningful. Or that a toxic partner is the one you’ve lost,” the astrologer emphasizes.

For Aries, new opportunities in career and relationships will come from Mercury, which will move into Sagittarius on December 6 and remain there for most of the month. Rose is convinced that this sign is ready to take risks and should no longer settle for less than it deserves.

“The only thing that has ever held you back is yourself, Aries,” Rose notes.

Not all astrologers are so optimistic

Astrologer Adama Sesay, founder of LilithAstrology.com, takes a more cautious view of these transits. According to her, Venus’s stay in Scorpio will bring “adjustments, certain limitations, and lessons regarding finances and love.” Mercury’s move into Sagittarius, in her opinion, may bring back the communication delays from November’s retrograde period, and Mercury’s clash with Mars in Virgo could cause friction. However, all the changes during this period will ultimately pave the way for new beginnings, according to Elite Daily.

For Aries, Sesey promises significant career advances in December, “but you must be prepared to put in the effort.” She advises Leos to focus on health and rest, and predicts a new creative project or collaboration for Pisces that could even change their source of income.