The capital of Slovakia offers prices that are 30% lower than in neighboring Vienna, as well as charming Christmas markets that run through January.

Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, is vying for the title of Europe’s most affordable winter capital. The city boasts a well-preserved medieval Old Town, a meal at an affordable restaurant costs about $11, and the main Christmas market will run for six weeks. Overall, the city is about 30% cheaper than neighboring Vienna, according to Travel Off Path.

The market on Main Square (Hlavné námestie) opened on November 26 and will run through January 3, 2027. It is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., except on December 24 and 25; admission is free. Slovak sausages and mulled wine are sold in the red-and-white wooden huts, while folk ensembles perform on the neighboring Franciscan Square.

How Much Does a Winter Trip to Bratislava Cost?

At the market, mulled wine costs about $4, Christmas punch $5, a sausage $9, and traditional potato pancakes (lokše) $3–5. A bowl of kapustnyak, a sauerkraut soup, costs about $8. A three-course dinner at a mid-range restaurant costs about $33 per person; a glass of local wine costs $5, and a mug of beer costs $3.30.

A night’s stay at a budget guesthouse starts at $65; at a three-star hotel, it’s about $100; at a four-star hotel, $125; and at a five-star hotel, $195. A 30-minute public transportation ticket costs $1.30, and museum admission averages $7.

The author of the article, Vinicius Costa, admits that he personally isn’t a fan of the city: in his opinion, the main sights can be seen in a day, so Bratislava is better suited for a day trip from Vienna than for a three-day stay.

“Putting personal tastes aside, even I can’t deny that this is probably one of the most beautiful miniature capitals in Europe, alongside Tallinn in Estonia and another Slavic gem, Ljubljana in Slovenia,” — notes Costa.

An hour by train from Vienna

Bratislava is located right on the Austrian border, and the train ride to Vienna takes about 55 minutes.

The U.S. State Department classifies Slovakia as a Level 1, or lowest, risk for travelers. The publication notes that police patrols and security barriers are also present at Bratislava’s fairs, but the atmosphere there is much calmer than in crowded Vienna.

Among the sights outside the Old Town, the author recommends the UFO observation deck on the SNP Bridge—the elevator ride to which costs $14—as well as the ruins of Devín Castle on a cliff overlooking the border between Slovakia and Austria. You can get there by bus from the city center in about 25 minutes.