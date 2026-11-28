The modernization of the Basko airfield will allow it to accommodate heavier aircraft and strengthen control over the strategically vital Bashi Strait.

The Philippines are modernizing the Basco Air Base on the island of Batan, located approximately 200 kilometers south of Taiwan. The project could expand U.S. access to this facility, according to Portfolio.

The airfield’s runway is currently too short. Once it is extended, the base will be able to accommodate larger aircraft. Officially, the main objectives cited include disaster response, operational access, and improving commercial supply chains. There will most likely be no permanent U.S. presence at the base, but closer cooperation will allow Washington to bring key military resources closer to China.

The Key to the Bashi Strait

The Bashi Strait lies between Batan and Taiwan. Through it, China can bypass the southern tip of Taiwan toward the Pacific Ocean and encircle the island. The publication notes that the base makes it possible to block this passage, and in the event of an invasion, this would significantly limit the capabilities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. At the same time, tensions between Beijing and Manila are escalating over control of the South China Sea. The Philippines also fears that a potential war over Taiwan could spill over into its territory.

The White House announced the modernization of Basco Airport on November 18, following Donald Trump’s two-day visit to the Philippines and the ASEAN summit. Among other agreements is a foreign military financing package for Manila worth over $2 billion. An additional $400 million will be allocated to expand the capabilities of the Philippine military in the South China Sea, specifically for long-range strike capabilities and drones. In addition, a $40 million fuel storage facility will be built in Subic Bay to support U.S. military and commercial operations, according to a White House statement.

A single-runway airfield

In May 2026, during the Balikatan exercises, the U.S. Marine Corps temporarily deployed the NMESIS anti-ship missile system in Basco. The equipment was transported between the islands via C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. According to Brendan Viera, commander of the U.S. Air Force’s 40th Airlift Squadron, this airfield is particularly challenging for crews, ABS-CBN News reports.

“The challenge with Basco Airfield is the runway’s slope, which makes it a one-way airfield. We can only land and take off in one direction, and this becomes a problem with varying tailwinds, especially when the wind bends around the island’s terrain,” Weir noted.

The airfield’s strategic importance was recognized as early as World War II. On December 8, 1941, Japanese troops captured an airfield near Basco. They deemed it barely suitable for fighter and reconnaissance aircraft, and for large-scale operations, the runway would have had to be widened, according to the U.S. Army history *Fall of the Philippines*.