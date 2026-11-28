The Scandinavian high-pressure system Manuel will bring Arctic air, causing nighttime temperatures to drop to as low as -18 °C in some areas.

This weekend, November 28–29, a cold snap will hit Ukraine: a Scandinavian high-pressure system will bring cold Arctic air. Overnight, temperatures will drop to -5…-11 °C, and in some parts of the west of the country, as low as -16 °C. Sub-zero temperatures will prevail during the day, and no significant precipitation is expected, according to Meteoprog.

On Saturday night, snow will fall in some parts of the western regions; in the Carpathians and the Carpathian Foothills, it will continue into the day, and icy conditions are possible on the roads. In the southern part of the Odesa region and in Crimea, rain mixed with wet snow is expected, along with gusts of northeasterly wind reaching 15–20 m/s. During the day, temperatures in most regions will range from -5 to +3 °C, and in Zakarpattia and the south, up to +5 °C.

On Sunday, there will be no precipitation across the country. It will be coldest at night in the Carpathians, the Carpathian Foothills, and Bukovina, where temperatures are forecast to range from -11 to -16 °C. In the north and east, temperatures will drop to -6…-11 °C; during the day, they will range from -1 to -6 °C.

Wet snow and slippery roads

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that on November 28, in the southwest, significant precipitation, wet snow accumulation, and icy roads are possible in some areas at night. Rain is expected in the far south. Temperatures in the Carpathians are forecast to drop to as low as -18 °C overnight. No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on November 29–30, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to meteorologist Natalka Didenko, a high-pressure system named Manuel is moving toward Ukraine from Scandinavia. On Saturday, precipitation will affect only the southwest and the far south.

“The rest of the country will already be under the influence of the anticyclone itself, so it will be dry and even sunny in some places,” Didenko said, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

The meteorologist explains that “the anticyclone will exert pressure, while the southern cyclonic system will resist,” and this “struggle will result in stronger easterly winds in the south and west of Ukraine.” In Kyiv, both days will be dry, with temperatures dropping to -3…-5 °C at night and -1…-3 °C during the day.

“It will be slippery,” Didenko warned residents and visitors to the capital.

How Long Will the Cold Snap Last?

In the first half of next week, the cold spell in Ukraine will intensify further, the meteorologist predicts.

“The second half of the week will bring a slight easing of the cold,” she concluded.