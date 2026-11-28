Thirty hectares of land and dilapidated buildings are being offered for 295,000 euros, but the lack of electricity and roads is deterring potential investors.

In the Catalan Pyrenees, 18 km from Andorra, in the province of Lleida, an abandoned village is up for sale. It was first listed in 2020 for 450,000 euros, but no buyer has come forward yet. Now the seller has lowered the price again—to 295,000 euros, a reduction of 155,000 euros, according to 20 Minutes, citing the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

The property includes several dilapidated buildings with a total area of 1,500 square meters and a plot of approximately 30 hectares featuring pastures, meadows, shrublands, and pine forests. The name of the village is not being disclosed for confidentiality reasons.

The authors of the listing are highlighting the property’s natural surroundings and location. They describe the area as “very peaceful and sunny” with a “mild microclimate” and “incredible views,” according to the listing.

No electricity or paved roads

The village can only be reached via a 2.5-kilometer forest road. It is passable, but an SUV is recommended. There is no electricity in the village: the nearest power pole is located about 2.5 km away as the crow flies. Therefore, the buyer will have to set aside a substantial budget for the connection and, before that, commission a technical and economic feasibility study.

Drinking water will also need to be sourced independently. The new owner must determine whether the spring and pond will be sufficient to meet the residents’ needs and whether the authorities will permit their use for this purpose.

At the same time, the land has urban status according to the 2013 urban development plan, which opens up the possibility of creating an urban development zone. However, development work must first receive approval.

La Vanguardia identifies potential buyers as those who wish to carry out a residential project, restore rural heritage, or develop mountain tourism. The listing on the website recommends the village to “nature lovers,” “skiers,” and those “seeking peace and quiet.”

Catalonia Is Selling Off Villages

The listing appeared on the Aldeas Abandonadas website, where the property is offered for personal use or to be turned into a “glamorous resort.” Other Catalan settlements are also for sale there: ranging from an estate with 142 hectares of forest near Barcelona for 240,000 euros to a village of 14 houses near Igualada for 280,000 euros, owned by a bank, to luxury complexes costing several million, according to Aldeas Abandonadas.

Abandoned villages are common in this region. Researchers analyzed 1,214 documented settlements in the Catalan and Aranese parts of the Eastern Pyrenees, dating back to 1275. Of these, 307 were found to be abandoned or uninhabited. Scientists are studying how climate fluctuations dating back to the Little Ice Age, along with socioeconomic factors, influenced the depopulation of mountain villages, according to a preprint on EarthArXiv.