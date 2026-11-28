A museum in the Scottish town of Invergordon needs to raise 3.1 million pounds to purchase a work by Edme Bouchardon that was previously considered ordinary household equipment.

A volunteer-run museum in the Scottish town of Invergordon has until December 1 to raise 3.1 million pounds to purchase a nearly 300-year-old marble bust. If the funds aren’t raised, the sculpture—which once propped open a barn door—could be sold to a private collection abroad, even though it is currently publicly owned, according to Blick.

The 1728 bust was created in Rome by French sculptor Edme Bouchardon, who later worked for King Louis XV. The 81-centimeter-tall work depicts the 20-year-old Scottish aristocrat Sir John Gordon, whose family founded Invergordon. The city council purchased the sculpture at an auction in 1930 for just five pounds.

At first, the bust stood in City Hall, but during administrative reforms, it ended up in a storage facility, where it was forgotten. In 1998, local councilwoman Maxine Smith was searching for public property in a shed in Balintor and stumbled upon the marble sculpture near the entrance. It was being used to prop open the door.

“I just walked right past it,” Smith recalled in an interview with the Scottish newspaper The Press and Journal. Only a professional appraisal revealed that the find was already worth about 450,000 pounds at the time. The bust was later exhibited at the Louvre in Paris.

Buying What Already Belongs to the City

In 2024, local authorities approved the sale of the bust and promised to use the proceeds to benefit residents. Most participants in a public survey also supported the sale. However, in January 2026, the British government temporarily banned the export of the sculpture to give a British institution time to acquire it.

The sale was initiated by an unsolicited offer that reached the Highland Council via Sotheby’s auction house in August 2023. During the public consultation, only 68 local responses were collected. On July 1, 2026, the museum signed an option agreement with the council: if it raises 3.1 million pounds by December 1, the bust will be sold to it. However, the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the National Lottery Heritage Fund refused to consider the museum’s application. British heritage institutions consider the sale of public property for financial gain to be ethically equivalent to the unethical sale of artifacts from a museum’s collection, according to the Invergordon Museum & Heritage Centre’s website.

The museum acknowledges that without national funding, such a sum is unattainable for a small volunteer-run organization. At the same time, they agree with the funds’ position.

“Asking the community to raise 3.1 million pounds to buy back its own property makes no sense. Nor does spending public money intended for heritage preservation on this,” museum representatives emphasize.

The museum has launched a fundraising campaign and is asking everyone to contribute five pounds—the same amount the city paid for the bust 96 years ago. Another proposal is for the council to abandon the sale and lease the sculpture to the museum for up to 30 years. In that case, it would remain in public ownership, and the city’s public fund would receive a steady income.

Museum officials warn that the sale could result in Highland’s cultural institutions losing their accreditation and access to funding for up to five years. This is what happened in 2014 in Northampton, England, following the sale of the ancient Egyptian statue of Sehemka.