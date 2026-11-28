Mechanics and auto club experts explained why letting the engine warm up while stationary only accelerates the wear and tear on the engine's components.

Short trips around town, especially in winter, quickly drain a car’s battery: the alternator can’t keep up with replenishing the energy used to start the engine. This is the conclusion reached by mechanics, according to El Economista.

Cold weather drastically increases the load on the battery. Low temperatures alter its chemical processes, making it harder for the battery to give and receive a charge. Thickened oil makes starting the engine more difficult, and the starter motor consumes more energy. In winter, a significant portion of the electricity is consumed by the heating and other systems, so briefly warming up the car while stationary is not a reliable way to recharge the battery.

The problem builds up gradually: the battery may function normally, but its reserve capacity is slowly diminishing. A long, continuous drive gives the alternator more time to charge, but mileage alone does not guarantee a full charge. Experts say the most practical solution is an external charger.

What Auto Clubs Recommend

Nearly one in four roadside assistance calls received by the American auto club AAA Northeast is battery-related. Its experts recommend driving longer distances at a steady speed several times a week and having batteries over three years old checked annually, according to AAA.

“Short local trips aren’t ideal for maximizing battery life. They don’t provide the full recharge the battery needs after it has expended energy to start the car,” emphasizes Jason Carrara, senior training manager at AAA Northeast Automotive Services.

If the battery is completely discharged, it will need to be charged on a charger for several hours, and sometimes even a full day. According to AAA, running the engine for 30–60 minutes or taking a short drive usually does not fully recharge the battery and can shorten its lifespan. A discharged battery is also much more prone to freezing, so it’s a good idea to check it and fully charge it before winter.

The British automobile club RAC has warned that 5–10-minute drives are more likely to drain the battery than to charge it. Briefly idling the engine doesn’t help either: “In fact, this can end up draining a weak battery,” warns RAC spokesperson Simon Williams. He advises using trickle chargers, and for owners of multiple cars, to rotate them and drive the one with the older battery more often, according to the Banbury Guardian.