Pest control experts explained why a hole the size of a 1-pound sterling coin is dangerous for your home in the winter.

Britons are advised to check their homes and garden sheds with a regular £1 coin to keep rats out: in winter, rodents are most active in their search for warmth and food and can get into homes even through small openings. This simple test takes just a few minutes and helps determine whether a property is vulnerable, according to WalesOnline.

The coin has a diameter of about 15–20 mm, and a gap of that size is large enough for a full-grown rat. If the coin fits through a hole near your home or shed, a rodent will likely be able to squeeze through it as well.

John Whitley-Wilkinson, a pest control specialist and director of Acorn Environment Services, emphasizes that homeowners often underestimate how nimble these animals are.

“People are often surprised at how small a hole a rat needs to get into a house. If a £1 coin fits through a hole in an exterior wall, a ventilation brick, near a pipe, or around a door frame, you should take a closer look and seal it if necessary,” notes Whitley-Wilkson.

The expert advises paying special attention to the points where utility lines enter the house. The gaps around them gradually widen as building materials shift due to temperature fluctuations.

“Utility pipes are one of the most common entry points we find. These gaps are easy to miss because they’re often hidden by trash cans, plants, or garden containers,” the specialist warns.

The Dangers Posed by Uninvited Guests

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) also notes that rats can squeeze through a gap as narrow as 15 mm. Rodents carry leptospirosis, salmonellosis, listeriosis, and hantavirus, and they also gnaw on cable insulation and pipes. According to insurance estimates, damage to wiring caused by rodents accounts for 25% of all fires in building electrical systems, the BPCA reports.

To seal holes, Tony King, owner of The Pied Piper, recommends using steel wool, copper mesh, or metal sheets. Plastic and wood are not suitable for this purpose because rats will eventually gnaw through them, writes Homebuilding & Renovating.

Calls Are on the Rise

The problem in Britain is getting worse. Clive Berry, founder of Cleankill, estimates that the number of calls related to rats has risen by 20% over the past two years, and more than half of BPCA members have reported an increase in calls over the past five years. In addition, since 2023, local councils have received more than half a million reports of rodent infestations, according to data on inquiries collected by Drain Detectives, the BBC reports.