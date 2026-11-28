The experts chose not an obvious tourist destination, but an ancient monastery that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lonely Planet named Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Sithammarat as the best place to visit in Thailand in 2027, which recently became the country’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Site. It topped the list of ten recommended destinations, which also included Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui, according to Lonely Planet.

The temple in the south of the country combines influences from Brahmanism, Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism, and Theravada Buddhism. The publication attributes this blend to its location on ancient trade routes between India, Sri Lanka, and Java. Tourists are advised to see the Nora dance drama, which has been separately inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, as well as the annual wrapping of the Phra Boromatthat stupa in cloth during Buddhist holidays in February–March and May–June.

The city of Nakhon Si Thammarat itself emerged during a period when the Sumatran Srivijaya Empire was expanding its influence into the south of modern-day Thailand. It was founded to facilitate trade across the Kra Isthmus and later became an important provincial center for the Khmer people of Angkor, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

From Metropolis to Sunken City

Bangkok took second place as the best option for a first visit to the country. Next are the floating markets of the Upper Gulf near the capital, Phuket with its blend of Chinese and Malay cultures, and Chiang Mai with its temples. September and October are not recommended for trips to Phuket, and it’s best to visit Chiang Mai from November through January, as the city suffers from smoke from agricultural fires from late February through early April.

The list also includes Khao Yai National Park, the ancient capitals of Ayutthaya and Sukhothai, the Golden Triangle on the border with Laos and Myanmar, and the island of Koh Samui. Rounding out the top ten is the border town of Sangklaburi, home to Thailand’s longest wooden bridge—447 meters—and the ruins of temples from a city that was flooded by a reservoir in the 1980s.

Advice from Those Who Live in Thailand

Experts consulted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand also recommend venturing beyond the popular tourist routes. Finn Mika Itavaara, who has lived in the country for 26 years, calls the northern province of Mae Hong Son—with its waterfalls and caves—a hidden gem, and recommends the quieter island of Koh Phangan for beachgoers, according to Cision.

“Travel like a local; view tourism a bit the way Thais themselves do,” advises travel consultant Per Sundberg, who has lived in Thailand for over 30 years. His favorite time to travel is the rainy season, from May–June through October.