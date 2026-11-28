Instead of an expensive hotel in Zurich, Joey Hedden chose a converted wine barrel in the small town of Roggville, where she saw the view that impressed her the most.

For Business Insider journalist Joey Hedden, the best part of her two-week trip through Europe wasn’t a big city, but the Swiss village of Roggwil, located an hour’s train ride from Zurich. She stayed there to save on lodging and ultimately called it the best decision of the entire trip, according to Business Insider.

In October 2022, Hedden visited six cities in four countries. Roggwil, west of Zurich, covers about 773 hectares among the hills, with mountains visible in the background. The journalist describes it as a quiet and unassuming village with friendly residents: passersby smiled at her, and children waved at her at the train station. There are restaurants, a library, a swimming pool, and a go-kart track, though she didn’t have time to visit them.

The Airbnb accommodation cost $200 per night and turned out to be cheaper than the options she had considered in the city. It was a wine barrel converted into a tiny house in a garden just a few steps from the train station, offering a view of the night sky.

“I doubt I would have found anything like this in Zurich,” Gedden notes.

Dinner from a gas station and the most beautiful view

The last evening of the trip didn’t go as planned. Gedden had planned to buy sausages at a village store and grill them over a campfire near her cottage, but while on the train—three stops before Roggwil—she learned that the store was closed. The only place open nearby turned out to be a gas station a 25-minute walk away.

“Whatever they have there, I’ll be grateful for it,” she said she thought at the time.

The road wound through the forest, and as the sun set, the path led to a wide field with houses at the foot of the mountains. The grass was so green it seemed unreal. The journalist calls this landscape the most breathtaking of the entire trip and is convinced that without that place to stay, she would never have seen it.

At the gas station, there was a small shop selling sausages, rolls, and pickled cucumbers. While having dinner by the campfire under the stars—which aren’t visible from the city—Gedden concluded that staying in Roggville had been her best decision.

Among the village’s local landmarks is the Kulturspycher: an 18th-century granary that has served as a local museum since 1970. There is no permanent exhibition there. Instead, the museum hosts temporary exhibitions on the village’s history—including the Gugelmann company and the physician and chronicler Johannes Glur—and provides a platform for local artists. Admission is free, according to Switzerland Tourism.