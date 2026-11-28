A unique item, known as Trevor, went under the hammer at an auction in Britain, far exceeding its previous estimate of 30,000–50,000 pounds.

A stuffed head of an extinct thylacine, or marsupial wolf, which had been lying under a bed for years, was sold at auction in Bath, England, for 170,000 pounds sterling. The lot had been preliminarily estimated at 30,000–50,000 pounds, according to the BBC.

The auction house Auctioneum called this lot the most significant item it has ever put up for sale.

“This is truly a groundbreaking result. It’s not just about the auction’s outcome—we’re making history,” emphasized auctioneer Andrew Stowe.

Bidders from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and the Netherlands competed for the lot. The winning bidder wished to remain anonymous. The specimen, nicknamed Trevor, is one of only three known thylacine head mounts in the world. It has been added to the International Thylacine Specimen Database (ITSD).

The animal was likely shot by a farmer in Sheffield, Tasmania, in the early 1900s, and the head was brought to the United Kingdom in 1905. The owners retrieved it from storage after seeing news reports in August about a similar discovery. It took weeks of research, X-rays, and collaboration with scientists to confirm the head’s authenticity.

“Fox” for 62,000 pounds

The previous thylacine head was put up for public auction in August as a fox head, with an estimate of 30–50 pounds. Collector James Cranfield, owner of a curio shop in Essex, identified the thylacine by its teeth. Foxes and dogs have six upper incisors between their canines, while the thylacine has eight. After a fierce bidding war, Krenfield purchased the lot for 62,600 pounds, including the commission. An X-ray revealed an intact skull inside the taxidermy specimen. According to the ITSD, only 16 specimens of this species are in private hands, ABC News reports.

Scientists at the University of Melbourne plan to take DNA samples from the teeth of this specimen to expand our understanding of the species’ genetic diversity. ITSD Director Stephen Slateholm emphasizes the value of every such discovery.

“In the case of an extinct species, every preserved specimen is a limited and potentially irreplaceable source of biological information,” Slateholm noted in an interview with ScienceAlert.

Hunted to Extinction for a Bounty

The last known thylacine died at the Bomaris Zoo in Hobart on September 7, 1936, just 59 days after the species was placed under protection. Starting in 1888, the Tasmanian government paid a bounty for every animal killed and disbursed more than 2,180 such bounties. The species was officially declared extinct in 1986, according to the National Museum of Australia.