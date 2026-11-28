In addition to warmth, it is important to consider the weight of the filling, the TOG rating, and the material's breathability.

When choosing a blanket filling, it’s important to consider not only how warm it is, but also its weight, breathability, ease of care, and the typical temperature in your bedroom. Down wins out for its lightness and warmth, while synthetic materials are better for their price and ease of washing; cotton could be a lesser-known alternative, according to Cuerpomente, citing home textiles expert and Atexlier founder Nacho Silvestre.

Most often, shoppers hesitate between down and polyester, even though these materials are fundamentally different in their characteristics.

“Natural materials are very warm and lightweight. Synthetics are hypoallergenic, easy to wash, and less expensive,” Silvestre emphasizes.

Among natural options, down consists of feather-like clusters without quills, making it lighter and warmer than feathers. Cotton absorbs moisture well and allows air to circulate. It’s a good choice for those who prefer not to buy products made from animal-derived materials, and such a blanket can be paired with a 100% cotton duvet cover.

Synthetic fillers, particularly hollow siliconized polyester fiber, can often be washed at home, but only once or twice a year and strictly according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Some models feature anti-mite and anti-allergen treatments. The main drawback of synthetic materials is that they release microplastics during washing and as they wear out.

What the Label Tells You: TOG and Weight

Two metrics help you compare blankets. Weight per square meter refers to the weight of the filling per square meter, while TOG measures “the blanket filling’s ability to retain heat,” notes Silvestre. For rooms where the temperature exceeds 21 °C, the expert recommends a TOG of 3–4.5. A TOG of 7.5–10.5 is suitable for temperatures of 15–20 °C, while for cold bedrooms where the temperature is below 15 °C, a TOG of 12–15 is needed. In winter, 250–300 g/m² of down is sufficient, whereas feathers and polyester require 350–450 g/m², and cotton requires 450–600 g/m².

The advantages of down are also confirmed by laboratory measurements using a thermal mannequin. At the same weight, a down comforter provided significantly higher thermal insulation than a silk or wool one. At the same time, thermal insulation increases nonlinearly with the mass of the filling: in the supine position with arms resting on top of the blanket, researchers did not observe any increase beyond 600 g, according to an article on ScienceDirect.

Winter blankets typically have a TOG rating of 10.5–13.5. Those who find them too hot should consider all-season sets consisting of two blankets with TOG ratings of 4.5 and 7–9, which can be used separately or layered together. Synthetic materials, despite their affordability, are less breathable, making it easier to overheat, warns Good Housekeeping.