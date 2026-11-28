The organizers made the decision following allegations that guitarist Igor Cherepanov had sexually harassed underage girls.

The band Spokusy has been eliminated from the competition to represent Ukraine at “Eurovision 2027.” The organizers of the National Selection disqualified the band following allegations that its co-founder and guitarist, Igor Cherepanov, had sexually harassed underage girls, according to Lux FM.

The organizing committee made the decision at an extraordinary meeting on November 26. The basis for the decision was a violation of clause 4.6 of the selection rules: a participant must not have a history of unethical behavior or statements, either during the contest or in the past. The broadcaster explained that all performers were screened for reputational risks before the longlist was approved; however, at that time, there was no information available about the musician’s correspondence with teenagers, according to Suspilne.

“Suspilne categorically condemns relationships, grooming, and any communication of a sexual nature with minors,” the broadcaster emphasized.

Spokusy was founded in 2022 by Ihor Cherepanov and vocalist Alex Darien. The band plays new wave and post-punk with a retro-synth sound and saxophone, Neformat reported.

Screenshots and Testimonies

The scandal erupted after Suspilne announced a longlist on November 24 that included Spokusy. Creative projects author Yulia Manticora published a post with screenshots of messages exchanged between 42-year-old Cherepanov—known by the pseudonym Cherep—and underage girls, according to Suspilne Culture.

“Before he takes the national stage, I ask you to take a look and think about how he uses his status when communicating with 15-year-old teenagers,” Mantikora urged in a video message.

Subsequently, several girls contacted the editorial office to share their own stories. One of them, who wished to remain anonymous, claims that between the ages of 14 and 16, she frequently visited the “Tepli Lampovyi” club, where Cherepanov serves as art director. According to her, the musician touched her and her friends and also offered alcohol to girls he was attracted to.

Another girl, Darina, said that when she was 17, Cherepanov offered her the chance to create artwork for his band at the time, Aghiazma. After meeting at the club, he bought her a beer at the bar, and during a walk, he suggested they kiss, which she refused.

Cherepanov himself called the accusations “slander” and insisted that he does not have romantic relationships with girls under the age of 18.

“I might have written some nonsense in private messages as a joke, without realizing her age, but there was no talk of any meetings,” Cherepanov emphasized.

Who Remains in the Competition

Following Spokusy’s disqualification, 17 performers will compete for the right to represent the country at the contest. The finalists are expected to be announced shortly. The National Selection final will take place in February 2027 with at least seven artists participating, and the winner will traditionally be chosen by a jury and the audience.

Bulgaria will host “Eurovision 2027” for the first time: the contest will take place in Burgas. The semifinals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the grand final for May 15.