The estate in Winnetka, sold for $5.5 million, will once again resemble the legendary movie location. The owners hope to restore the interior's former magic and coziness.

The new owners of the McCallister family home from the movie *Home Alone* have decided to restore it to its recognizable 1990s look after years of modern, minimalist design. The work will cover both the interior and exterior of the building, and the restoration of the former semicircular entrance is also being considered, according to Net.hr.

The estate near Chicago was sold in early 2025 for $5.5 million. The previous owners had replaced the iconic red-and-green color scheme with shades of white and gray, which disappointed many fans. Despite the home theater, gym, and basketball court, fans felt the house lacked the atmosphere of the original.

The owners, who wished to remain anonymous, hired local project manager Scott Price. Specific details and a timeline for the renovation have not yet been announced, according to Realtor.com, citing NBC Chicago.

Price explained what the team is aiming for:

“Our vision is to bring back the warmth and love from the movie. There were so many wonderful colors, and it made you feel like family, like home, and we want to bring that magic back,” Price emphasized.

According to him, the movie was an important part of childhood both for himself and for the family that owns the house.

A Christmas the House Never Had

Fans’ outrage over the modern interior was somewhat unfounded: the festive decor from the movie never actually existed in the real house. Almost all the scenes were shot outside the house, and most of the interiors were built on a soundstage in the gym of an abandoned school nearby. Only the main staircase, the attic, and part of the first-floor landing made it into the film.

“We couldn’t film in their house. It was too small. We could barely get the film crew through the door,” said the film’s production designer, John Muto.

The house at 671 Lincoln Ave in Winnetka, Illinois, was listed for sale in May 2024 for $5.25 million and sold for $250,000 more. The previous sale took place in 2012 for approximately $1.585 million. In 2018, the building was completely renovated, and its square footage nearly doubled. The iconic staircase remains, but the red carpet has been removed and the wallpaper replaced with white walls, according to Architectural Digest.

Interest in the house’s renovation is also fueled by rumors of a new film in the franchise, in which Macaulay Culkin may reportedly return to the role of Kevin, this time as an adult father. It remains to be seen whether the house will once again serve as a film set.