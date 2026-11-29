The first week of winter will be a time of important decisions for all zodiac signs: astrologers have identified the most favorable days and warned of a dangerous Friday.

Virgos will work hard to achieve their goals during the week of November 30 through December 6, while Sagittarians will have to postpone a meeting. This is according to a horoscope published by Newsweek România. Astrologers call the first week of winter a time of important decisions for all zodiac signs.

For Virgos, early December is a good time for long-awaited changes. However, they are advised to take a break so that the weekend doesn’t turn into nothing but cleaning. December 1, 2, and 5 are listed as auspicious days for this sign.

Sagittarians should devote more attention to their hobbies. By the end of the week, they should keep some free time in their schedule in case plans change, as an important meeting or conversation may need to be rescheduled. The best days for Sagittarius are November 30 and December 2.

One common detail in the forecast for all twelve signs: Friday, December 4, is marked as an inauspicious day. On this day, astrologers advise avoiding arguments, quarrels with family members, and unnecessary spending.

Work, Family, and Leisure

Aries will be able to return to a long-delayed project, while Aquarians will find support for an idea they themselves considered unusual. Aquarians are also advised to put agreements in writing and delegate tasks so that the entire workload doesn’t fall on their shoulders.

Geminis and Leos are advised to delegate some tasks to colleagues and relatives. Cancers should prioritize their tasks at the beginning of the week, and over the weekend, they can throw a party or go on a romantic date.

Taurus is predicted to revisit a long-delayed family matter: it’s worth listening carefully to loved ones and not expecting them to figure everything out on their own. Libras are advised to finally talk to someone they’ve wanted to meet for a long time and to choose gifts calmly, keeping their budget in mind.

Time for Your Own Desires

It’s time for Scorpios to remember the desires they’ve put aside for the sake of others’ requests and start with something simple: a favorite activity, a get-together, or a trip to the theater. Capricorns are advised to think carefully about their plans before sharing them and not to turn every free hour into work time.

Pisces can discuss the changes they’re hoping for at work early in the week. They should devote the weekend to new experiences—travel, exhibitions, or performances—and avoid canceling their own plans without a valid reason.