Hospitality expert Anna Page explained why making the bed meticulously can actually create more work for homeowners instead of helping them.

Guests staying overnight at someone else’s home don’t need to take great care to make the bed before leaving, since hosts usually put the bedding in the wash right away. This opinion was expressed by Anna Page, a hospitality expert, lifestyle influencer, and founder of The Page Edit, according to Martha Stewart.

According to her, perfectly smoothed-out sheets and tucked-in edges will have to be taken down anyway just a few minutes after the guest closes the door behind them. Therefore, being meticulous in this case doesn’t always mean you’re actually helping.

“As soon as my guests leave, I strip the bed and wash everything anyway, so I never expect the beds to be made,” Page notes.

What’s more, making the bed too neatly just adds to the hosts’ workload, since they’ll have to take it apart anyway, the expert warns.

A Light Tidying Instead of a Ritual

Paige advises sticking to minimal tidying—just enough to make the room look neat. It’s also a good idea to gather your belongings, clear surfaces, take out the trash, and make sure nothing has been left behind.

“A simple cleanup, in my opinion, is always enough. Tuck in the blanket, put the decorative pillows back on the bed—and that’s it!” she emphasizes.

At the same time, a lot depends on your relationship with the hosts. Close relatives, such as sisters or Paige’s mom, can wash and remake the bed themselves. Guests, however, who aren’t as familiar with the house and the owners’ habits, are better off just cleaning up after themselves and leaving the rest alone.

“I’d much rather you stay a little longer for coffee than try to make the bed exactly as you found it,” Paige says.

Another Perspective: The Bed as a Sign of Respect

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann takes a different view and counts an unmade bed among the common mistakes guests make. However, she doesn’t think it’s necessary to remove the sheets at the end of a visit; she considers this rule outdated. Hosts may not get around to doing laundry right away, so a neatly made bed will spare them an unpleasant sight, writes Good Housekeeping.

“Even if you don’t make your bed at home, it lets the host know that you care about their space,” says Swann.