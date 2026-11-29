While exploring the slopes of Mount Sharp, scientists discovered unusual crystalline plates, the origin of which remains a mystery to NASA experts.

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered crystalline formations resembling potato chips on the slopes of Mount Sharp, and scientists do not yet know how they formed. They were spotted while drilling into the rock at a location the mission team has named “Nazca,” according to the Daily Mail.

The image was taken on November 7 at 14:07 UTC by the MAHLI camera mounted at the end of the rover’s robotic arm. The photo shows thin, light-colored, curved plates amid reddish-brown soil.

A laser, nighttime imaging, and a miniature laboratory

The area near “Nazca” has become the focus of a separate research campaign. William Farrand, a senior research scientist at the Institute for Space Sciences, explained what makes it special in the mission’s blog.

“This is an area characterized by bedrock with disc-shaped (or, to put it loosely, potato-chip-like) crystalline formations. The key objective was to better characterize these chip-shaped objects,” Farrand notes.

The samples obtained during drilling were transferred to the SAM instrument. At the same time, ChemCam examined individual crystals, including the “Achi Veremos” and “Kolka” formations. The team also planned to take nighttime images of the crystals using the MAHLI camera’s white and ultraviolet LED lights, after which Curiosity was to leave the area and return to its southern route, according to NASA Science.

ChemCam is a laser mounted on the rover’s mast that vaporizes tiny sections of rock, and the light emitted reveals their chemical composition. SAM heats the samples and analyzes the gases released. At the time of this blog post, the analysis was still ongoing, so the composition of the “chips” remains unknown. Curiosity has been operating in Gale Crater since 2012, and since 2014 has been gradually climbing Mount Sharp, which is about 5 km high, according to IFLScience.

Aliens and Pringles

The discovery sparked a lively discussion on social media platform X. Some users doubt that the formations are of natural origin.

“Shapes like this don’t just appear out of nowhere. These aren’t crystals, and they aren’t the result of erosion. It looks like something man-made, covered in dust and dirt,” wrote one user.

Others took the news with a sense of humor. “NASA spent billions searching for intelligent life on Mars only to find out that aliens have been eating Pringles for the last 3 billion years and using the entire planet as their personal trash can,” joked another user.