The 2026 EECMA list includes locations from six countries, most of which are in Germany. Find out what criteria were used to select the winners.

The European Association of the Best Christmas Markets (EECMA) has named the 11 best markets of the 2026 season, six of which are located in Germany. The remaining certifications went to markets in Austria, Switzerland, Romania, Denmark, and Norway, according to DW.

Among the German winners are:

the “Rider’s Market” in medieval Rothenburg ob der Tauber (November 20–December 23);

the Baroque fair in Ludwigsburg with giant illuminated angels (November 24–December 22);

“Christmas City of the North” in Lübeck (November 23–December 30);

Augsburg with the “Angels’ Play” on the town hall balconies (November 23–December 24);

Aachen, famous for its traditional gingerbread (November 20–December 23);

Quedlinburg, where about twenty historic courtyards open their doors during the “Advent in the Courtyards” event (November 25–December 22).

Outside Germany, the award went to Advent on Lake Wolfgangsee in Austria, the Basel Christmas Market in Switzerland, the market in Sibiu, Romania, the Tønder Christmas Village in Denmark, and the market in Trondheim, Norway. Previously, markets in Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, and Goslar, among others, held EECMA certificates in Germany.

A Jury Instead of Likes

Candidates are selected based on the results of ongoing monitoring of more than 700 European markets. The International Council compiles a shortlist of 25 candidates, and the winners are selected by an independent jury comprising experts in tourism, culture, crafts, safety, and city marketing.

The markets are evaluated across four categories: atmosphere and design, product range, quality and sustainability, and comfort and safety. The quality seal is awarded for four years, after which the market undergoes a re-evaluation and may lose it.

EECMA is a nonprofit association. It has deliberately rejected rankings, social media voting, and financial contributions as a means of determining the best. Decisions are made by a commission of twenty experts in accordance with the quality code, and the board members present the plaques and certificates to the winners directly in the cities, according to the association’s website.

This year, Sibiu, Romania, was the first to receive the award. According to the association’s vice president, Klaus Ulrich Forcher, the city stands out not for its grandeur but for its intimate atmosphere.

“The atmosphere of the Christmas market in Hermannstadt is unique, primarily thanks to the setting created by the Main Square and the historic cultural landmarks of great value. Moreover, Christmas in Hermannstadt is not about pomp and grandeur, but about the intimate and warm atmosphere of this medieval city,” notes Forcher.

The Price of High Standards

Maintaining the standards of a certified market is no easy task. David Russ, director of Berlin’s WeihnachtsZauber Gendarmenmarkt—which attracts around 700,000 visitors annually—spoke to diplomacy.berlin about the main challenge of organizing such events.

“One of the biggest challenges is combining high quality standards with requirements for safety, heritage preservation, noise control, and sustainable development—all within a sensitive historic urban setting and under the close scrutiny of the public,” Russ emphasizes.