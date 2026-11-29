This cooking trick allows you to use lean beef and significantly increases the fiber content of the dish, experts say.

Adding hummus to ground meat helps make cheeseburger patties juicier—even when using lean ground beef—and also adds fiber and flavor. Home cooks recommend this method, according to Tasting Table.

According to the publication, hummus has several benefits. It contains about 15 grams of dietary fiber per cup, which is ideal for those following the popular trend of increasing fiber in their diet. In addition, the paste helps the meat retain moisture, so you can use leaner beef for the patties without the risk of ending up with a dry burger.

The basic recipe is simple: mix about half a cup of hummus into the ground beef before cooking. Both homemade and store-bought hummus work well. If desired, you can add dried herbs, finely chopped onion, spices, or breadcrumbs to the meat.

The flavor starts with the hummus

The author recommends using the flavor of the hummus itself as a starting point. This is a great way to use up leftover hummus that’s starting to dry out in the fridge, but it’s also an opportunity to experiment with unusual combinations.

In particular, hummus with caramelized onions—which pairs well with meat on its own—goes great with burgers. Another great find is hummus with pickled cucumbers and dill. The publication notes that almost any variety will work, but depending on your choice, you’ll likely need to adjust the recipe slightly to suit your taste.

What to put on the bun

The most obvious filling for this kind of cheeseburger is hummus spread on the bun: it will enhance the flavor and add a little more fiber. The rest of the ingredients should be chosen to complement the type of hummus you’ve selected.

For example, with hummus made with roasted red peppers, a tangy goat cheese is recommended to balance out the sweetness. For the roasted garlic version, something spicier and fresher, such as aioli with lemon, works best.