Experts explained how condensation affects the temperature in a room and what you need to do to make showering much more comfortable in the winter.

You can make a cold bathroom more comfortable in the winter without spending a lot on heating: just wipe down the wet tiles on the walls after a shower and make sure the exhaust fan is working properly. This advice comes from Richard Hill, a tile specialist and showroom manager at Waxman Ceramics, according to the Liverpool Echo.

According to Hill, the bathroom often feels colder than other rooms because of the cold tiles underfoot, drafts from the windows, and insufficient insulation. Dealing with condensation takes only a few minutes but noticeably improves the feeling of warmth in the room.

A few drops of water after a hot shower are normal. However, if water collects on the same surface every day, it’s worth investigating the cause. Areas adjacent to the street are usually colder, so moisture is more visible there.

“If the wall remains damp long after the bathroom has dried, there may be another problem worth investigating,” warns Hill.

Why an Exhaust Fan Doesn’t Always Help

Having a range hood doesn’t guarantee dry walls. Condensation forms when moisture-laden air comes into contact with a cold surface, and a fan only reduces this effect—it doesn’t eliminate it entirely, according to Homebuilding & Renovating.

The first possible cause is that the unit isn’t powerful enough.

“Your fan needs to be sized appropriately for your bathroom and its ductwork. If the exhaust fan’s capacity is too low, it won’t be able to remove the moist air quickly enough,” emphasizes Rob Stevens, a ventilation expert at Aspect.

According to guidelines in effect in England, on-off exhaust fans must remove at least 15 liters of air per second. Stevens also advises installing the range hood as high as possible: on the ceiling or no less than 40 cm from it, since warm, humid air rises.

Michael Zohouri, founder of Pyramid Eco, recommends leaving the fan on for at least 20 minutes after a shower if it does not have a humidity sensor, and cleaning it regularly to remove dust. In addition, the room should not be airtight: there needs to be a sufficient gap under the door to allow air to flow in.

Even with good ventilation, condensation can form on particularly cold surfaces, especially in poorly insulated homes, notes Damian Wallis, a mold and moisture expert at Dryzone. If moisture accumulates constantly and black spots or a musty odor appear in the room, the problem should be investigated further.