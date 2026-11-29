A large amount of packaging from packages creates ideal conditions for rats, mice, and cockroaches to breed in your home.

Cardboard boxes from packages that pile up in homes during Black Friday and before Christmas can become the perfect nesting spots for rats, mice, cockroaches, and silverfish. Pest control experts advise getting rid of such packaging immediately after unpacking, according to the Daily Express.

According to estimates by the packaging company DH Smith, Britons generate about 300,000 metric tons of this waste during peak shopping periods alone. The problem worsens in winter: as temperatures drop, rodents are more likely to seek shelter in homes.

Jerome Finnegan, managing director of Fieldmotion—a company that develops software for pest control professionals—urges homeowners and business owners to be vigilant, as various types of pests find something to their liking in stacks of boxes.

“Cardboard is a magnet for common pests in homes and businesses. Mice and rats see it as a soft material that’s easy to shred to build a nest. Cockroaches love tight, flat spaces, and silverfish thrive in layers of corrugated boxes,” Finnegan emphasizes.

A “Five-Star Hotel” for Rodents

The flutes inside corrugated cardboard trap heat and act as insulation, while rats and mice gnaw through the material to create bedding for their young. In addition, manufacturers often use cornstarch-based glue, which serves as an easily accessible food source for pests.

Experts advise against leaving boxes in hallways, living rooms, or closets for several days. You should unpack your purchases immediately, take the packaging outside, and dispose of it right away in a street recycling bin. If you regularly find droppings, gnawed corners, or insects near stored packaging, you should immediately inspect everything or call in professionals before the pests have a chance to multiply.

Where Nests Hide

Mice usually build nests in dark, quiet, and sheltered places—drawers, closets, attics, basements, wall cavities, and storage boxes. A nest looks like a loose ball about 10–15 cm in diameter, made of pieces of paper, cardboard, fabric, or insulation. House mice reproduce quickly: under favorable conditions, they can produce five to ten litters a year, according to Martha Stewart.

Bob Gilbert, an entomologist at Blue Sky Pest Control, advises removing excess boxes, paper, and fabric from your home to make it less attractive to rodents. “Keep garages, closets, pantries, and cabinets that you rarely use tidy. Reducing clutter also makes it easier to spot signs of activity,” Gilbert notes.