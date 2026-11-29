Chefs explained how to properly sauté onions so that they release their aroma and sweetness without turning into a bitter mess.

Onions for sautéing should be cooked over medium or moderately low heat. This allows them to soften and release their flavor. Too high a heat browns them on the outside but leaves them undercooked on the inside, and burnt onions become bitter and can ruin the taste of the entire dish, according to Știrile ProTV.

One or two tablespoons of oil are enough for sautéing. The oil should be hot but not smoking. A pinch of salt helps the onions release their moisture and soften faster. Use a skillet with a thick bottom that distributes heat evenly, and cut the onions into uniform pieces so that the smaller ones don’t burn before the larger ones soften.

The frying time depends on the cut, the quantity, and the heat level. After 2–4 minutes, the onions become softer and glossy; after 5–10 minutes, they become translucent; and after 10–15 minutes, they turn golden. For soups, stews, and sauces, soft and translucent onions are usually sufficient, while caramelization can take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes or longer.

Water Instead of Extra Oil

If the onions start to stick, you don’t necessarily need to add more oil. Just reduce the heat, add one or two spoonfuls of water, and stir with a spatula until the liquid evaporates. However, water won’t remove the bitterness from onions that have already burned, and excess liquid will cause the onions to boil rather than sauté.

Another common mistake is adding sugar, since onions contain natural sugars and burn more quickly when sugar is added. It’s recommended to add garlic at the end, as it cooks much faster. It’s also worth keeping in mind that after turning off the heat, the onions will continue to cook slightly from the residual heat of the pan.

Cooks advise taking your time

You can’t make real caramelized onions quickly: it takes at least half an hour, often close to an hour. Baking soda does speed up the process, but it turns the onions into a greenish mush with a chemical aftertaste, and adding extra sugar just makes them too sweet, according to Serious Eats.

Shane McKenley, chef at the California restaurant Dry Creek Kitchen, points out a common mistake made by home cooks who try to cut corners.

“Too many people cook caramelized onions over too high a heat, and all the color they get is just from browning, not from actual caramelization. That way, you don’t develop anywhere near that sweetness,” McEnley emphasizes in a comment to Yahoo.