Whitney Will predicts that the opposition between Mars and Uranus will cause people to make impulsive decisions, the consequences of which will be felt for a long time to come.

The most intense day of the week from November 29 to December 5, 2026, will be Friday, December 4: Mars will form a harsh aspect with Uranus, and Venus will move from Libra into Scorpio on the same day. Astrologer Whitney Will shared this forecast, according to PureWow.

According to Will, the clash between the two planets will compel people to rush into solving problems and making demands, regardless of potential losses. She warns that the consequences of such decisions could linger.

“It’s almost impossible to resist impulses, and emotions are running high. But any actions taken are likely to prove quite complicated,” Will emphasizes.

Mars is in the shadow period leading up to its upcoming retrograde and will return to this aspect with Uranus twice more over the next six months. On Saturday night, the Moon will enter Scorpio, so the weekend is expected to be spent reflecting on Friday’s events.

Venus’s return to Scorpio—where it was already from September 10 to October 25—may once again bring up unresolved issues in relationships. These will remain relevant until December 15, when the planet emerges from the post-retrograde shadow.

From a Clear Plan to a Race of Ambitions

The astrologer considers the start of the week to be stable: on Sunday, the Sun in Sagittarius will form a harmonious aspect with Saturn, which will foster optimism and steady progress toward goals. On the same day, Mercury will emerge from the retrograde shadow that ended on November 13 and, for the first time in nearly two months, will be able to focus on new topics.

Midweek, the Moon will pass through Virgo and Libra, helping to get things in order before the end of the year. On Thursday, Mercury will meet Jupiter, and enthusiasm for new ideas will reach its peak.

“This is a day when we’re likely to feel mentally overloaded, and our ambitions and opportunities will compete with each other in an arms race,” notes Will.

Who Should Be More Cautious

The astrologer advises Aries to schedule dates for Wednesday, as their schedule may fall apart by Friday. For Virgos, Friday will force them to reevaluate their professional goals and roles, while Sagittarians should be prepared to change their plans due to unexpected developments in their relationships.

Scorpios will find themselves in the spotlight with Venus’s return to their sign, but the conjunction of Mars and Uranus could throw them off balance quite a bit. For Pisces, the week promises career growth, but they should avoid being too generous with others and stand up for their own interests.