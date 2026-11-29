Strict bans on vaping, pitfalls when renting a vehicle, and new rules for leaving the country can ruin a vacation even for experienced travelers.

A vacation in Thailand can result not only in significant financial losses but also in legal trouble: some local rules for tourists are much stricter than in Europe. The greatest risks are associated with e-cigarettes, drugs, and renting taxis, mopeds, and jet skis, according to Bild.

It is illegal in the country to import, purchase, sell, or use e-cigarettes, IQOS, and other vaporizers. According to the German Foreign Ministry, such violations are punishable by heavy fines or up to five years in prison. On some beaches, even regular smoking is prohibited: this can result in a fine of up to 100,000 baht (about 2,700 euros) and up to one year in prison. Possession and trafficking of drugs are punishable by long prison terms and even the death penalty.

The British government notes that vaping typically results in fines ranging from 5,000 to 30,000 baht, and the devices are confiscated. There are no exceptions for tourists or personal use. Offenders may be detained and required to remain in Thailand until the case is resolved, warns GOV.UK.

In addition, new deportation rules have been in effect in Thailand since August 28, 2026. A foreign national may be deported without a court conviction if the authorities determine that their behavior is contrary to public order, public morality, or the welfare of Thais. Those deported may also be barred from re-entering the country.

Taxi Meters and Scratches on Jet Skis

In a taxi, you should insist that the meter be turned on. Official taxis can be identified by the “Taxi-Meter” sign on the roof. Without the meter, the ride may cost significantly more. The fare from Bangkok Airport to the city center usually costs 450–600 baht, or about 12–16 euros.

When renting a moped, tourists often lack adequate insurance, so it’s advisable to document any existing damage before the ride. A helmet is mandatory: failing to wear one results in a fine of at least 500 baht, which is about 13 euros.

Another common pitfall involves jet ski rentals. Some rental companies charge for scratches that customers may not have caused. The jet ski’s hull is usually submerged in water, so it’s difficult to check its condition beforehand. British authorities also advise against leaving your passport as collateral with motorcycle and jet ski rental companies, as these companies may hold onto the document until the customer pays for the alleged damage.

Thai police occasionally conduct raids against such schemes. In April 2025, the marine police in Phuket seized eight unlicensed jet skis and detained five operators. Tourists have long complained about inflated rental prices and exorbitant charges for “damage,” according to the Bangkok Post.