Choosing the wrong hotel or flight can cost you hundreds of dollars and ruin your vacation: expert tips on how to avoid these pitfalls.

Travelers who book winter vacations on the beaches of Mexico and the Caribbean most often make five mistakes that can cost hundreds of dollars or turn the resort into something completely different from what they expected. These include cold pools, an unsuitable hotel atmosphere, seas unsuitable for swimming, risky flights, and fraudulent websites, according to Travel Off Path.

Daytime heat doesn’t guarantee warm water in the pools. In Los Cabos, nighttime temperatures drop to around 14–16°C, so unheated pools cool down to about 18°C. Cold fronts also affect Cancun, while nights are milder in Punta Cana and Aruba. Pool-view rooms, which cost an extra $250 per night, are almost never heated, so it’s worth checking the conditions on the hotel’s official website.

The star rating also doesn’t reflect the resort’s atmosphere. At the Breathless, Temptation, or Riu Republica chains, DJ parties with foam are held during the day, while quiet wellness hotels quiet down as early as 9:30 p.m. Before booking, we recommend watching recent videos of guests by the pool at 2:00 PM.

Just because there’s a beach next to the hotel doesn’t mean you can swim in the ocean. About 80% of the Cabo San Lucas coastline has steep cliffs and dangerous currents, so swimming is only possible in sheltered coves: Medano, Chileno, and Santa María.

Flights and Scam Websites

Trying to save money on afternoon flights with 50-minute layovers often results in losing the first day of your vacation: Delays at northern airports before noon ripple through the entire network, including Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. It’s best to choose the earliest direct flight before 8:00 a.m. or allow at least two hours for a layover.

Another pitfall is third-party websites for entry forms. For the mandatory e-Ticket to the Dominican Republic—which is free on the official portal—they charge $49–89 per person. These sites sell the Mexican Visitax fee (293 pesos, about $16) and the Embrace It fee (488 pesos, about $25) at two to three times the actual price. Before entering your information, make sure the website address ends in .gob.mx or .gob.do.

Experts advise allowing plenty of time and booking early

Experts interviewed by Southern Living offer similar advice regarding flights. Emma Major Schroeder, founder of the Major Traveler agency, points out that in winter, far more factors than usual affect travel.

“Winter weather is unpredictable, especially in the U.S. and Europe, and planes often need extra time for de-icing. In addition, during the holiday season, airlines and airports are usually understaffed, which leads to more delays,” Schroeder emphasizes.

Jen Lee, president of Travel Planners International, also advises avoiding connecting flights or allowing at least two hours between them. According to Schroeder, the most expensive travel dates are from December 26 to January 2: the week before Christmas or the first full week after the holidays is usually significantly cheaper.

“While waiting during other times of the year can pay off thanks to lower prices, this rarely happens during the holidays: there are only fewer affordable options, and prices only go up,” the expert warns.