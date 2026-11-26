British and Croatian experts explained how sealing cracks and holes can reduce heating costs by up to 30 percent.

Cold air enters the home not only through windows and doors. It also seeps in through gaps between floorboards, openings around pipes, unused chimneys, drafty attic hatches, baseboards, mail slots, and exhaust fans. These drafts cause the heating system to consume more energy, driving up bills, reports Jutarnji list, citing the British magazine House Beautiful.

According to estimates by the British organization Energy Saving Trust, sealing drafts around windows, floors, and doors saves a British household about 55 pounds (approximately 65 euros) per year. Sealing an unused chimney saves another 45 pounds (about 53 euros). The Croatian Foundation for Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency adds that lowering the heating temperature by one degree reduces energy consumption by about 5% per year. A draft-free home remains comfortable even at a slightly lower temperature.

Seven Places to Check

Fill gaps between floorboards with weatherstripping or a flexible sealant that allows the wood to expand. A rug also helps insulate against cold coming up from the floor. Small openings around pipes and cables should be sealed with silicone caulk; larger ones should be filled with construction foam. Only certified materials should be used in fire-resistant structures.

In the chimney of a fireplace that is not in use, you can install a special insert or a so-called “ball.” If the chimney is connected to a gas boiler or furnace, such work must be approved by a certified chimney sweep. An active chimney must not be sealed with homemade materials.

Self-adhesive weatherstripping is applied to the attic hatch, and gaps near the baseboards are filled with acrylic sealant. The mail slot in the door is sealed with a brush seal, and the keyhole is covered with a protective cover. If cold air is coming through a turned-off exhaust fan, the check valve is most likely broken or jammed. It can be replaced, but sometimes the old fan has to be replaced entirely.

Seal, but don’t suffocate

The Australian government’s energy efficiency portal, citing data from CSIRO, estimates that sealing gaps in a home can reduce heat loss by 15–25%. A lit incense stick can help locate hidden gaps: the smoke indicates the direction and strength of the airflow, according to energy.gov.au.

The results of the European BRESAER project are in the same ballpark. Sealing a building alone can reduce heating needs by 20–30%, writes CORDIS.

Combating drafts does not mean completely isolating rooms from the outside world. Ventilation openings, especially in bathrooms and rooms with gas appliances, must not be closed without authorization: they are necessary for a healthy indoor environment and the safe operation of the heating system.

In winter, it’s often tempting not to open the windows at all, but moisture must not accumulate in the house. Phil Wood, head of the UK division of stove manufacturer Contura, reminds readers to ventilate daily, according to Homebuilding & Renovating.

“Be sure to open the windows every day, because this allows stale, stagnant air to mix with fresh air, and an added bonus is that fresh air warms up much faster and retains heat better,” advises Wood.