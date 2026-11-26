Cardboard tubes can be turned into free planters for seedlings, a cable organizer, or even a bird feeder.

Don't throw away empty toilet paper tubes: you can turn them into seedling pots, cable organizers, bird feeders, and other useful household items. The Polish website Planeta.pl has compiled seven such ideas that don’t require much expense.

The simplest way is to use the tubes as containers for spring sowing of vegetables, herbs, or flowers. If necessary, trim the tube to the desired length, make several cuts along the bottom edge, and fold the edges inward to form a bottom. Place the prepared tubes in a shallow tray, fill them with seedling soil, sow the seeds, and water them gently. Later, you can transplant the plant into the ground along with the cardboard, causing less damage to the roots.

Cardboard absorbs water quickly, so these pots should not be left in standing water or allowed to dry out. The publication recommends using them only for a short period while growing seedlings. In the garden, the cardboard sleeves can also serve as temporary protection for young seedlings to prevent them from being damaged during weeding.

From a Drawer Full of Cables to a Feeder

Chargers and USB cables, which usually get tangled up in a single drawer, can be coiled into a loop and inserted into a cardboard tube, with each wire labeled to indicate which device it belongs to. Similarly, cardboard tubes work well as dividers for small items in a drawer, for pencils and markers in a child’s room, and to protect small jewelry during a move.

To make a bird feeder, coat the tube with a thin layer of unsalted lard, roll it in a mixture of sunflower seeds, millet, and other wild bird feed, and hang it from a string. The publication warns: do not leave any loose loops, as birds can get tangled in them. Another use is as stencils for drawing with children and as a base for homemade figurines.

Why Gardeners Choose Cardboard

This method for growing seedlings is also popular among gardeners on social media. Gardening consultant Compost Fairy demonstrated on TikTok how to fill a cardboard tube with soil, make a small hole, and plant seeds. She recommends watering from the bottom so the roots grow downward, and since the cardboard is compostable, the seedlings can be planted directly into the ground, writes The Cool Down.

“It’s a free little cup for germinating seeds. Happy gardening,” says Compost Fairy.

Experts at the University of Minnesota recommend sowing seeds in separate containers so that the roots of neighboring plants don’t become entangled or damaged during transplanting. Paper and fiber pots, which decompose in the soil, are, in their opinion, ideal for crops that don’t tolerate transplanting well, particularly cucumbers and pumpkins, notes the University of Minnesota Extension.