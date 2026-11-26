Astrologer Leslie Gale has named the lucky ones for whom planetary transits will bring career success and financial opportunities at the end of the year.

Sagittarius, Leo, Capricorn, and Pisces will be the luckiest zodiac signs in December 2026: planetary transits will bring them good fortune, confidence, and new opportunities in finance, career, and relationships. This forecast comes from Leslie Gale, a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience, according to YourTango.

Jupiter plays a key role in this forecast. For Sagittarians, it is their ruling planet and forms a harmonious aspect with their Sun; in the middle of the month, it will change direction.

“Jupiter’s turn to retrograde motion on December 13 doesn’t diminish your luck. In fact, quite the opposite—it gives you a chance to seek out any missed opportunities,” notes Gale.

The Sun will remain in Sagittarius until December 21; Mercury will enter the sign on December 6, and on December 8, there will be a New Moon in Sagittarius, which the astrologer advises viewing as an “early New Year.” Mars in Virgo will fuel your career and work with a long-term perspective.

For Leos, the forecast promises what may be the most favorable period.

“You’ll be the center of the universe’s attention all month, mainly thanks to Jupiter in your sign. This happens only once every 12 years, Leo!” the astrologer emphasizes.

The Sagittarius season and Mercury’s transit into this sign until December 25 will invigorate Leos’ social life and leisure activities. According to Gail, it’s quite possible that you’ll meet someone who will play an important role in your life. Saturn and Neptune in Aries will turn direct this month, promising stability and creative inspiration.

Capricorns and Pisces: Relief and Romance

For Capricorns, December will bring long-awaited relief. Mars in Virgo will boost focus and stamina, while Venus’s return to Scorpio on December 4 will warm up both friendships and romantic relationships. Saturn, the sign’s ruling planet, will turn direct on December 10, and Neptune on the 12th, which will help move things forward at home and within the family. The Capricorn season begins on December 21, and the Full Moon in Cancer at the end of the month will shed light on the realm of partnerships.

Pisces can look forward to clarity, creativity, and romance. Jupiter will support work and health, and the end of Neptune’s retrograde on December 12 in the house of income is, according to Gale, wonderful news for the sign’s financial future. Venus in Scorpio may inspire holiday travel, and at the end of the month, the Sun and Mercury in Capricorn will bring lively communication and new acquaintances.