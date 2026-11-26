Researchers have found that the ice cap in Canada began to grow 2,000 years ago, but human-caused emissions have halted this natural cycle.

Global warming has likely halted a new ice age that had already begun. About 2,000 years ago, the last remnant of the Laurentide Ice Sheet in the Canadian Arctic began to expand again, but by the 1960s, higher summer temperatures had forced the ice to retreat, according to ScienceDaily.

This refers to the Barnes Ice Cap on Baffin Island in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, which is roughly the same size as the U.S. state of Delaware. It is a fragment of the ice sheet that, 95,000–20,000 years ago, covered most of Canada and the northern United States and was over three kilometers thick in places. The ice cap is frozen to the bedrock and does not slide, so the plants it buried during its advance have been preserved beneath it. After 1960, when the ice began to melt, these plants began to emerge, and scientists determined their age using radiocarbon dating.

“It was just getting started, everything was normal, the next glaciation was about to begin—and yet it stopped. This is a very compelling example of how we’ve disrupted the system,” says Nicholas Young, a geochemist at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University’s School of Climate Science.

According to the abstract of an article in the journal *Science*, the Barnes Ice Cap reached its smallest size approximately 3,600 years ago and began to grow again about 2,000 years ago. The new ice sheet reached its maximum size around 1960. Since then, due to anthropogenic summer warming, the ice has begun to lose mass, even though the amount of sunlight the region receives in the summer continues to decrease, the authors note in *Science*.

Human Impact and Colleagues’ Doubts

The researchers are convinced that the reversal of the trend was not natural. “We believe it is no coincidence that this coincides with the time we released an extraordinary amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” Yang said in a comment to CNN.

Not all scientists agree with the findings. Andriy Hanopolsky, a physicist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, emphasizes that, according to modeling data, the next ice age would not have begun for another 50,000 years even without global warming. In his view, the growth of the Barnes Ice Cap “is insufficient to conclude that a new glacial cycle has already begun and been interrupted.” Meredith Kelly, a professor at Dartmouth College, considers the study’s conclusions plausible but advises comparing them with data on glaciers in other regions that formed during the same period.

Without human influence, given its current position in orbit, the Earth would be cooling, continuing a trend that has lasted for about 6,000 years. Climate models show that the influence of orbital cycles on the climate is overshadowed when the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere exceeds approximately 350 parts per million, according to NASA.

There Was No Escape from the Ice Age

Young cautions that the study does not mean that global warming “saved humanity from an ice age.” A cooling trend would only become noticeable after thousands of years, and it would take the Laurentian Ice Sheet about 30,000 years to reach continental scale again. Instead, according to the scientist, humanity has likely “postponed any possibility of another future glaciation for a very, very long time.”

According to forecasts, the Barnes Ice Cap could disappear completely within a few centuries. Without it, future glaciations in North America will have to start from scratch, even though previously existing ice served as a starting point for them. “What was an extremely natural and predictable phenomenon has now disappeared,” Young concluded.