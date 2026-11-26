A metal baking accessory transforms into a stylish organizer for glasses, keys, and jewelry, keeping your home clutter-free.

It’s recommended to hang a standard metal cooling rack on the wall near the front door and use it as an organizer for glasses, earrings, scarves, and keys. Homedit describes this method for getting rid of small clutter in the entryway.

The author, Sierra Kri, tried this idea out for herself. She often saw these racks in the kitchenware section of a local thrift store, noticed this hack in a TikTok video from the @dollartree_craft account, and hung the rack on the wall in her entryway. Now, her glasses and long earrings hang at eye level instead of piling up on the console table.

The rack is designed to hold weight, and its small square compartments on the wall provide dozens of ready-made hanging spots: it’s easy to slip an earring hook through them or hook the arms of a pair of glasses onto them. Kri recommends choosing a grid based on specific items: a fine grid for small items, wider spacing for larger ones. A round grid holds her favorite scarf, and if you add small hooks to it, you can hang keys or a dog leash.

A set of two grids costs about $8 online. To install them, all you need is a pencil to mark a few spots on the wall and some hooks. Kri used adhesive hooks that won’t damage a rental property, but screws or nails would work just as well. If there’s no free wall space near the door, you can attach the rack to the inside of a cabinet door or near a mirror.

The Limits of Adhesive Hooks

For heavier items, such as scarves, Kri recommends hanging them only on sturdy adhesive hooks, though she doesn’t provide specific weight limits. You should check the weight limit indicated on the packaging, taking into account the weight of the rack itself and everything hanging on it. For keys, bags, and heavy items, it’s safer to use screws driven into a load-bearing surface or wall anchors. Adhesive hooks should be removed according to the instructions; otherwise, they may peel off the paint.

The publication also notes that the federal resource MyHealthfinder lists clutter-free walkways among the simplest ways to reduce the risk of falls at home. The area near the front door remains one of the busiest in the home.

What to Keep by the Door

Professional organizers interviewed by Real Homes also mention wall-mounted organizers for mail, glasses, and bags as a way to declutter a cramped entryway. Interior designer Vivien Chow cautions against buying too many storage solutions: for most people, she says, a few boxes or dividers are enough.

“When space in the entryway is limited, keep only the items you use regularly there. As the seasons change, replace accessories you no longer need. You can also set up an additional spot for small items elsewhere in the home—for example, a place in the kitchen for keys,” advises professional organizer Juliana Maidel.