The Karl-Marx-Hof complex, built in 1930, became a symbol of public housing and survived artillery shelling.

The world's longest residential building is located in Vienna. The Karl-Marx-Hof complex stretches 1,100 meters—the length of four tram stops—and the combined perimeter of its two buildings is more than twice that distance, according to Polsat News.

The building is located in the Dönbling district in the north of the Austrian capital and consists of two connected wings ranging from three to six stories in height. The buildings occupy only 18.5% of the lot; the rest is reserved for four inner courtyards, parks, and gardens. The apartments still belong to the city: there are more than 1,300 of them, and they can accommodate about 5,000 residents.

The project was designed by architect Karl En, a student of Otto Wagner. The construction was part of the housing program of the Social Democrats, who were governing the city at the time: between 1923 and 1934, more than 61,000 municipal apartments were built in Vienna. The city was nicknamed “Red Vienna,” and the Karl-Marx-Hof, with its red facades, arches, and towers, became its symbol and earned the nickname “the red fortress.”

A Palace for Workers

The complex was conceived as a self-sufficient “city within a city” for workers who were short on housing after World War I. It featured laundromats, kindergartens, daycare centers, a library, medical clinics, and restaurants. Each apartment had its own bathroom and running water, as well as electric lighting in every room—a novelty at the time. Wealthy townspeople, however, viewed the building as a political provocation.

The complex was officially opened on October 12, 1930. The mayor at the time believed that the building would outlive its creators and become their legacy.

“One day, these stones will speak for us,” predicted Vienna Mayor Karl Seitz at the opening, according to Wien.info.

As early as February 1934, during the civil war in Austria, the army shelled the Karl-Marx-Hof with artillery. More than 350 people were killed at that time. Despite severe damage, the building stood firm, and it underwent a major renovation between 1989 and 1992.

Rent at a Quarter of Income

Today, rent for municipal apartments in Vienna is set by law at 6.67 euros per square meter, while prices on the private market range from 12 to 22 euros. Nearly half of Vienna’s residents live in public housing. Urban planner and historian Maximilian Schranz, who leads tours of the Karl-Marx-Hof, recalls how this system began, according to SBS.

“Those apartments had no basic amenities: there was no running water, no private toilet, no proper heating, and no electricity,” Schrantz says, describing the living conditions of Vienna’s workers before the complex was built.

The former shower and water tank area at the Karl-Marx-Hof now houses a permanent exhibition titled “Red Vienna in the Laundry.” Spanning 300 square meters, it explores the history, agenda, and key figures of that period, according to Wien.info.