Rennie Chevers saw his 1972 collector's envelope on the wall of an establishment in Essex, where he had become a true local legend.

Rennie Chevers, a resident of the English county of Essex, found an envelope in a pub that he had sent to himself in 1972. The discovery, framed, was hanging on the wall of the Red Lion pub in the village of Torrington near Colchester. Chevers saw it on November 20, exactly 54 years after the date on the postmark, according to the BBC.

It was a first-day cover—a specially designed envelope featuring new Royal Mail stamps, postmarked on the day of their release. The stamps commemorated the silver wedding anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Chevers had long considered the envelope lost. He was out with friends and stopped by a pub for a drink when his friend Nick Dunham noticed a frame on the wall labeled “Still waiting for Rennie.” At first, Chevers didn’t pay any attention to it until he saw his name under the envelope.

“It was absolutely clear to me that this was the very same envelope I had sent in 1972. I just couldn’t believe it,” Chivers said.

How the envelope ended up in the pub remains a mystery. The current owners of the Red Lion say the frame was already hanging there when they bought the establishment. Danem, who has been friends with Cheivers for over 50 years, added that, according to the bartender, the envelope has long been “a sort of pub legend.”

“I’ve never been to this pub before, I don’t know anyone connected to it, and I have no logical explanation for why it’s here. It’s a mystery,” Chivers emphasized.

The envelope will remain on the wall

Now 69 years old, Chivers serves as Colchester’s town crier, a position he assumed in November 2024. He sent the envelope to himself at age 15, when he lived in the town of Frinton and collected stamps and first-day covers. He doesn’t remember if the letter was returned to him back then, the Gazette reports.

Chivers was offered the chance to take the find home, but he decided to leave it at the pub. “To be honest, if I’d taken it, I would have put it back in my collection, and it would probably have sat there until I died,” he admitted.

The town crier plans to hang a second frame nearby with photos of his encounter with the envelope and a story about this new chapter in his history. The pub’s owner, Mikela Luka, also believes the envelope should remain in place as part of the establishment’s history and suggests adding a note to it stating that “Rennie was here.”