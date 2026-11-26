A reporter for Ouest-France found a safer alternative that speeds up the drying process and eliminates the noise the drum makes while running.

A reporter for Ouest-France Shopping stopped using a tennis ball in the washing machine and switched to wool drying balls instead. According to her, the laundry now comes out softer and dries faster, and nothing rattles in the drum during the spin cycle, reports Ouest-France.

For a long time, the writer had been putting a tennis ball in the drum to soften towels and bedding. However, the items remained stiff even after adjusting the spin speed and using fabric softener. The ball itself was banging hard against the drum walls, so she was worried it might damage the gasket or the door.

Now she puts three or four wool balls in the drum along with the wet laundry. During the cycle, they separate the laundry and prevent it from banging against the drum walls. The wool absorbs some of the moisture while allowing air to circulate, so the laundry dries a little faster without changing the settings. Balls made of natural, untreated wool can be used for several years. For a small load of just two or three items, it’s best to remove them, as they take up space in the drum.

What Happens Inside the Drum

American laundry experts explain the effect by how the laundry moves during the spin cycle and how warm air reaches it.

“If the clothes clump together, it’s hard for warm air to penetrate from all sides of the garments, which can cause uneven drying. When the balls move during the drying cycle, they constantly separate the items, exposing more fibers to the circulation of warm air,” emphasizes James Jun, a laundry expert and co-founder of the Rinse service, in a comment to CNN.

Morgan Lalonde, brand manager at Whirlpool Laundry, notes that wool absorbs moisture from wet fabrics, thereby reducing drying time. Jessica Eck of the American Institute of Cleanliness warns that the balls soften fibers through constant friction, not through chemical surfactants. Therefore, laundry may not be as soft as it is after using fabric softener, and the balls should be considered a safer alternative rather than a full replacement. According to June, one set lasts for about a thousand loads.

How Much Faster Does Laundry Dry?

The American manufacturer Frankenmuth Woolen Mill claims that its wool balls reduce drying time by 25%. Unlike hard plastic balls, they don’t clatter against the drum. The company recommends using three balls per load, or six for even faster drying. According to Frankenmuth Woolen Mill, two medium-sized loads dry more efficiently than one overloaded one.

Scientists have also studied the behavior of wool balls in a dryer, tracking the movement of objects in the drum using positron emission tracking. They found that drying towels mostly press against the drum wall. The wool ball, on the other hand, rolls around more often and remains among the top layer of fabrics for a long time, according to a study published by Taylor & Francis.