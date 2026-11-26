The "Blysk" system successfully neutralized the enemy's "Geran" during tests at a critical infrastructure facility.

A Ukrainian air defense laser shot down a Russian “Geran” jet drone for the first time in combat conditions. This was reported on November 25 by Sergei Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defense known by the pseudonym “Flash,” according to The Kyiv Independent.

The target was neutralized by Carmine Sky’s “Blysk” system, which was protecting a critical infrastructure facility. The system has a power output of about four kilowatts, and its effective range is up to one kilometer.

Despite the successful combat deployment, Beskrestnov urged caution in drawing conclusions and emphasized that the system is currently only undergoing testing in real-world conditions.

“It is still too early to talk about mass production of the laser. Testing is ongoing, during which the lasers are protecting critical infrastructure facilities,” Beskrestnov noted.

Carmine Sky announced the deployment of Ukraine’s first air defense laser to protect Kyiv from Russian drones on November 19. Since then, according to available data, cloud cover and fog over the capital have hindered the system’s effectiveness, as the beam scatters in bad weather before reaching its target. At the same time, such a weapon could become a cheaper alternative to interceptor drones and missiles, since it requires only electricity to fire.

Part of “Private Air Defense”

The technology is being developed as part of the state-sponsored “Private Air Defense” program with support from the Brave1 defense technology cluster. The program allows companies to create their own air defense units under the operational control of the Air Force. Currently, about 100 companies have joined the program, half of which have formed combat units that use, among other things, interceptor drones and automated machine-gun turrets. As of October 14, these units had shot down more than 60 Russian aerial targets, mostly drones.

Not Ukraine’s First Laser

The military had previously announced the existence of laser weapons in Ukraine. In December 2024, Vadym Sukharevsky, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, spoke about the “Trizub” system, which, according to him, is capable of engaging aerial targets at a distance of over two kilometers. “It really works; it really exists. We can state that today Ukraine, if I’m not mistaken, is the fifth country that can claim to have laser weapons,” Sukharevsky said, according to The Economic Times.

In February 2025, Sukharevsky confirmed that “Trizub” had been deployed in combat conditions. However, no photos of the system have been released, and it is impossible to independently verify the military’s claims. It is also unknown where it is being used and how many targets it has hit. Brave1 declined to comment on “Trizub,” according to Defense News.