The last message sent by radio operator Jack Phillips to his sister a few days before the disaster was rated significantly higher than experts had predicted.

A postcard that Jack Phillips, the chief radio operator on the *Titanic*, sent to his sister less than a week before the ship set sail on its first and final voyage was sold at a British auction for 32,000 pounds sterling, which is about $41,800. Including taxes and fees, the buyer paid 40,000 pounds (approximately $52,300), according to CBS News.

The postcard bears a postmark dated April 6, 1912. That was four days before the *Titanic* set sail from Southampton to New York. The recipient was the sister of radio operator Elsie Phillips. The front of the postcard depicts the liner in the port of Southampton. The auction house Henry Aldridge and Son rated the postcard’s condition as “very good,” although it has some slight stains and discoloration.

“Thank you very much for your letter. The weather is wonderful; I went to Cowes yesterday. I’ll write again before we set sail. Love to everyone, Jack,” Phillips wrote on the back.

The radio operator who stayed at the console

On the night of April 15, 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank. More than 1,500 people died. As the liner took on water, 25-year-old Phillips remained in the radio room and called other ships for help. According to the auction house, he left his post only when the water reached him, and he died of hypothermia in an overturned folding lifeboat. Junior radio operator Harold Bride later called his colleague “the man who saved us all.”

The auction took place on Saturday in Wiltshire, and the postcard sold for significantly more than expected: experts had estimated its value at a maximum of 20,000 pounds. Phillips was originally from Surrey, and his sister lived in the town of Godalming. Auctioneer Andrew Oldridge called the radio operator “one of the true heroes of the disaster.” It was thanks to his signals that the liner Carpathia arrived at the scene of the accident and rescued 705 people, according to the BBC.

For nearly two hours, Phillips transmitted the distress signals CQD and the new international SOS signal in Morse code. He deliberately slowed down his pace so that all nearby operators could understand him. Even after Captain Edward Smith relieved the radio operators of their duties, Phillips continued to transmit. The final transmission, “CQ—,” was sent at 2:17 a.m., just minutes before the ship sank. The radio operator’s body was never found, according to the Los Angeles Times.