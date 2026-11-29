Clinical psychologist Dakara Kwimbi explained how a lack of parental attention shapes self-esteem and affects a person's relationships decades later.

Adults who lacked parental love as children do not necessarily become cold, but they often have low self-esteem, a strong need for approval, a tendency toward excessive generosity, identity issues, a fear of rejection, and perfectionism. Psychologies reports this, citing clinical psychologist Dakara Quimby, who commented on the matter to Parade.

According to Quimby, the phrase “I love you” means much more to a child than just words: it is one of the foundations of their inner security. It helps form a secure attachment, which later influences all of a person’s relationships and also strengthens their confidence and ability to overcome difficulties.

When a child sees others receiving signs of love but not themselves, they begin to doubt their own worth. They may perceive a lack of affection as proof that something is wrong with them.

“Why not me? What’s wrong with me?”—according to the psychologist, this is how such a child might reason.

In adulthood, this vulnerability often manifests as a dependence on external approval: kind words become vital, but there are never enough of them. Another common reaction is that a person constantly gives, unconsciously hoping to receive in return what they were once denied.

“If I’m good enough, maybe they’ll love me,” Quimby sums up this logic.

Another issue concerns the formation of one’s sense of self. The psychologist links this to the emotional unavailability of parents.

“When you’re raised by an emotionally unavailable father or mother, you lack a secure base from which to explore and learn about the world. And that’s exactly how, as we grow up, we build our personal identity,” the expert emphasizes.

The Wall Between a Person and Their Feelings

Boston-based clinical psychologist Jonis Webb, who specializes in childhood emotional neglect, explains that it occurs when parents do not respond sufficiently to a child’s feelings. The child learns that their emotions are unimportant or even bad, and unconsciously shuts them out. According to Webb, this does not necessarily lead to a mental disorder, but it does increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and irritability, notes Seattle Anxiety Specialists.

The psychologist warns that people who are cut off from their own feelings find it difficult to trust themselves when making decisions. They constantly ask others what they should do.

“This is a rather dangerous way to live, because people can have all sorts of opinions, and that doesn’t mean they’re right for you,” Webb believes.

These observations align with British psychologist John Bowlby’s attachment theory. According to this theory, a person is born with a need for a close emotional bond with their caregiver. Responsive and consistent care builds trust and ease in relationships, while cold or rejecting parenting can lead to distrust of others and a fear of rejection. These early patterns influence relationships even decades later, according to Britannica.