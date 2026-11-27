Excessive humidity causes mold to grow on walls and around window frames. Experts explained why thorough ventilation is more effective than light ventilation.

Condensation that runs down the windowpane onto the windowsill every morning is a sign of excessive humidity in the apartment. If the moisture lingers for a long time, mold may eventually appear on the walls, around the window frames, and behind the furniture. The simplest way to prevent this is to thoroughly ventilate the apartment every day immediately after waking up, according to Bien.hu.

Windows fog up when warm, steam-filled air comes into contact with cold glass. Steam in the home comes from cooking, showering, drying clothes, and even breathing while sleeping. This happens most often in winter, when the difference between outdoor and indoor temperatures is significant. Modern, airtight double-pane windows are less effective at letting moist air escape.

In the morning, it’s recommended to open the windows fully for 5–10 minutes, preferably enough to create a draft. The duration should be adjusted based on the specific conditions of your home and the weather. Keeping a window in “micro-ventilation” mode all day is less effective than briefly opening it wide.

It’s also a good idea to turn on the range hood while cooking, cover pots with lids, ventilate the bathroom after a shower, and avoid drying laundry in living areas. A relative humidity of 40–60% is considered normal, while consistently higher levels increase the risk of mold growth. A digital hygrometer can help you monitor this. It’s best to move furniture a few centimeters away from cold exterior walls and wipe any droplets on the windowsill dry.

The Trap After a Morning Shower

David Hill, president of the Thermal and Environmental Comfort Association (TECA) and one of the leading experts on residential ventilation in the Canadian province of British Columbia, in an article by BC Hydro. According to him, running a fan only while showering is a half-measure: in a humid climate, it can take as long as 12 hours to completely dry out the bathroom.

“The humidity in the bathroom is higher than in the adjacent room, so if you leave the door open, it will diffuse into a cooler room, such as a bedroom or closet. Moisture always seeks out cold surfaces,” Hill emphasizes.

The expert considers the worst-case scenario to be the habit of showering in the morning without ventilating the bathroom and turning down the heat before leaving for work. It’s perfectly fine to lower the temperature during the day or at night, but only once the bathroom and the rest of the apartment have already dried out.

“It’s a double whammy: because as the temperature drops, relative humidity rises precisely when the building is least able to protect itself from the moisture left behind by the shower, the bath mat, the shower curtain, and everything else in the bathroom, as well as from nighttime breathing,” warns Hill.

When Ventilation Isn’t Enough

If mold keeps coming back, covers a large area, or the area near the window is constantly wet, it’s time to call a professional. The cause could be cold bridges, insufficient insulation, or leaks—and in these cases, simply ventilating more often won’t be enough.