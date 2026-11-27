The studio has updated its release schedule, despite James Cameron's doubts about the franchise's future and its cost.

Disney has officially added the fourth and fifth installments of "Avatar" to its schedule of upcoming movie releases: "Avatar 4" is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2029, and “Avatar 5” on December 19, 2031, according to hvg.hu, citing Collider.

The studio’s decision dispels some doubts about the franchise’s future. Previously, director James Cameron was unsure whether he would want to return to the world of Pandora after the film *Avatar: Fire and Ashes*. Some scenes from the fourth film were shot several years ago, alongside the second and third installments. *Fire and Ash* grossed approximately $1.48 billion at the global box office, which is significantly less than the $2.32 billion earned by *Avatar: The Way of Water* in 2022.

The scripts are ready; now it’s time for the technology

Even before the release of “Fire and Ash” on digital platforms, producer Ray Sanchini revealed that Lightstorm is phasing out its proprietary, custom-built filming system. This system required extensive training for every new employee, so the team is switching to widely available technologies, according to Inverse.

“We’re currently finalizing the schedule. We’re working hard on this: drawing up the budget, the schedule, planning, and building a new production process for them. As far as we’re concerned, we’re moving at full speed,” Sanchini noted.

The producer described the premiere dates as tentative and expressed hope that they would be finalized in the near future. “We have the scripts, and they’re brilliant,” she emphasized.

Cameron’s Condition

In May, 71-year-old James Cameron explained in an interview with The Empire Film Podcast under what conditions he would be willing to direct a sequel. He cited finances and production time as the franchise’s main challenges, according to IGN.

“We’ll be looking at new technologies to try to make them more efficient. Because they’re horribly expensive and time-consuming. I want to make them twice as fast and at two-thirds the cost. That’s my criterion,” Cameron stated.

According to the director, developing a new approach to production alone will take about a year. The budget for *Fire and Ashes*, according to media reports, was about $400 million, not including the hundreds of millions Disney spent on marketing.