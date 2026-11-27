The Tianjin 117 Tower, which has stood empty for years, has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as having the world's tallest elevators.

The unfinished Tianjin 117 skyscraper in Tianjin, China—which has remained largely unused for years—has earned yet another entry in the Guinness World Records. According to Guinness and Otis, as reported by Newsweek, the building houses the world’s tallest elevators installed within a single structure, WP Tech reports.

The tower, also known as Goldin Finance 117 or China 117 Tower, already holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest unoccupied building. Construction began on August 18, 2008, and in September 2015, the skyscraper reached its designed height of 595.5 meters, making it the fifth-tallest building in the world at the time. The owner, Hong Kong-based developer Goldin Properties, faced financial difficulties following the collapse of the Chinese stock market in June 2015 and halted construction in December of that year. Setbacks like this one were partly what prompted Beijing to effectively ban the construction of new buildings taller than 500 meters in 2020, according to Guinness World Records.

A Second Life with Government Support

In April 2025, Chinese state media reported that work on the tower could resume, with completion planned for 2027. The new construction permit involves a contract worth nearly 569 million yuan (about $78 million), and the name of the bankrupt developer, which is in the process of liquidation, will likely be removed from the skyscraper’s name. It is unclear whether the building’s original purpose—offices and a five-star hotel—will be retained, CNN notes.

Qiao Shitong, a law professor at Duke University School of Law, believes that the government has offered the project investment and debt restructuring, and that this move itself is a signal to the real estate market, which the government is seeking to stabilize.

“Super-tall skyscrapers aren’t necessarily the most efficient projects, and they don’t necessarily turn a profit, but they serve as indicators. By reviving and completing this project, the government at least hopes to boost public confidence,” Qiao emphasizes.

At the same time, the expert doubts the economic viability of the tower given sluggish real estate sales and low office occupancy rates in China. “I really don’t know who will buy or rent this commercial space,” he warns.

Over the course of a decade of inactivity, the Goldin Finance 117 has been surpassed in height by the Shanghai Tower and the Ping An Finance Center in Shenzhen. Once completed, the skyscraper will be only the third tallest in China and the sixth tallest in the world.