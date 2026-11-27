Andy Taylor passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Andy Taylor, founder and guitarist of the British band Duran Duran, died Monday at the age of 65 after a long battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The musician co-wrote the band’s most famous songs, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” and “Girls on Film,” according to Rolling Stone.

Taylor’s death was announced on Wednesday by the members of Duran Duran and his family in a joint statement. His bandmates separately recalled what Taylor was like in the band’s early years.

“Andy was there from the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the Northeast with a guitar and an unshakable belief in what we could become, he brought an unquenchable fire and audacity to our music,” Duran Duran stated.

The musicians emphasized that Taylor battled his illness with “remarkable courage, honesty, and dignity.” The reunion of the original five in the early 2000s, they said, meant a great deal to all the members.

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad, and the proudest grandpa. He was the rock of our family,” wrote the musician’s wife, Tracy.

The Diagnosis Announced on Stage

The public learned of Taylor’s illness in 2022, when Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The guitarist was unable to attend the ceremony, so lead singer Simon Le Bon read an open letter from Taylor in which he apologized for his absence.

“I often doubted that this day would ever come. I’m damn glad I lived to see it,” the musician wrote at the time.

Later, on BBC Breakfast, Taylor explained that Professor Sir Chris Evans, founder of the Cancer Awareness Trust, had recommended that he undergo nuclear therapy with Lutetium-177, a drug that specifically targets cancer cells. According to the guitarist, the treatment extended his life by five years, and he managed to complete his first solo album in over 30 years, *Man’s a Wolf to Man*, writes *The Independent*.

“I don’t want to be a patient who’s stuck in one place. I want to be an active patient, a small beacon of hope, because this thing—cancer—just drags you and your family into the darkness,” Taylor said.

The Guitar That Defined Duran Duran

Taylor joined the band in 1980 after seeing an ad in Melody Maker magazine. His hard-rock guitar sound, combined with new wave synthesizers, defined Duran Duran’s style, and the 1982 album *Rio*, thanks to heavy rotation of its music videos on MTV, turned the band into superstars.

In 1984, Taylor, along with bassist John Taylor and Robert Palmer, formed the supergroup Power Station, and in 1986, he left Duran Duran. He returned to the original lineup in 2001, recorded the album *Astronaut* with the band, but left again in 2006 due to internal conflicts.