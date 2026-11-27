The Italian fashion house plans to expand its hotel chain in the Middle East, with properties in Hurghada and Riyadh set to open.

The Italian fashion house Armani is expanding its hotel business in the Middle East. The company has announced its first hotel in Egypt, located on the Red Sea coast, which is scheduled to open in 2030. The Armani Hotel Diriyah is already under construction in Riyadh and is set to welcome its first guests in 2027, according to Euronews.

The brand currently operates two hotels. The Armani Hotel Dubai occupies several floors of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and has been in operation since 2010, while the Armani Hotel Milano opened in 2011. Both projects were developed in partnership with businessman Mohamed Alabbar, founder of the real estate development company Emaar.

In January 2026, the partners established a joint venture through Alabbar’s private investment firm, Symphony Global. The venture was granted global exclusivity to develop the Armani Hotels & Resorts network for 20 years, with the option to extend the agreement for another decade. London, Paris, New York, Miami, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and the Maldives are unofficially mentioned as likely future locations.

A resort near Hurghada and a hotel nestled among clay walls

The Egyptian property will be located in Marassi Red Sea, a resort and residential complex near Hurghada International Airport. Plans call for a combination of a hotel, serviced apartments, and a limited number of private residences under the Armani brand on the seashore. The interiors will be designed in the Armani/Casa style, and a separate center will be dedicated to wellness and longevity programs.

The hotel in Saudi Arabia will be part of a large-scale project to restore the historic Diriyah district on the outskirts of Riyadh. At its heart lies the Al-Turaif quarter, with its traditional mud-brick architecture, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Red Sea Is Back on Investors’ Radars

Armani’s arrival coincided with a new wave of investment along Egypt’s Red Sea coast. In Soma Bay, plans are in place to nearly double the number of hotel rooms—from 1,600 to about 3,000—over the next three years. In El Gouna, 86% of guests in the first half of the year came from abroad. At the same time, the region accounts for only a fraction of the 12% of real estate sales in the “other areas” category, while the northern coast accounts for about one-third of the national total, according to EnterpriseAM.

El Gouna CEO Mohamed Amer considers transportation links to be the main obstacle to further growth: the region still lacks regular, year-round direct flights from Europe and the Gulf countries.

“For an international buyer, the question is simple: How easily can I get here, and how often can I return?” Amer emphasizes.

Giorgio Armani described the brand’s approach to projects in different countries in an interview with Interni Magazine, responding to a question about whether he manages to take local traditions and lifestyles into account.

“For me, this is a very natural dialogue, because my aesthetic stems from a constant connection with other cultures, other ways of thinking about decor, color, simplicity, and space. I think the essence of modernity lies precisely in this desire for fusion,” the designer noted.