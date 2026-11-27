Expert Lynsey Crombie explained how to speed up the drying of bedding without a dryer and why radiators are actually harmful to your home.

An extra spin cycle, hanging the items properly on a drying rack, and using a fan or dehumidifier can cut the drying time for bedding in winter in half—even without a dryer, according to Good Housekeeping.

Sheets and duvet covers have a large surface area, so they retain a lot of water after washing. The publication recommends running an additional spin cycle, after checking the care label and making sure not to overload the drum. Immediately after washing, remove the linens and shake them out well to smooth out creases and twisted corners where moisture tends to linger.

A heated dryer works most effectively in winter. Spread the laundry out on several racks rather than stacking it in layers, and flip it over while drying. A dryer cover helps retain heat, provided the manufacturer allows its use.

Air circulation is just as important. Don’t place the dryer in a corner or right up against a wall; a fan nearby will prevent moist air from stagnating. A dehumidifier removes moisture from the room and reduces the risk of condensation and mold. You can also dry sheets outdoors: a dry, windy winter day is better than a warm but damp one. Be sure to bring the laundry inside by evening, before the air becomes humid.

Why a radiator won’t help

British cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie, known as the “Queen of Clean,” suggests in an interview with The i Paper that you make use of your home’s natural features for bulky items.

“Make sure it’s a well-ventilated spot, such as the stair railing in the hallway, or drape it over an interior door and flip it over regularly. Bedding is hard to dry at this time of year, so you need to flip it every few hours to ensure both sides dry,” advises Crombie.

At the same time, she considers the most common method of speeding up drying—hanging items on radiators—to be a mistake.

“That’s the worst thing you can do. Mold and moisture will develop, and your radiators won’t work properly. They’ll be struggling with the clothes, so they won’t heat the house,” the expert warns.

Instead, Crombie recommends a special drying rack that keeps clothes away from the radiator. She only uses the spin cycle in the winter and only for heavy items, such as bedding, towels, or jeans, since frequent use can damage the machine. In her opinion, a dehumidifier should have a capacity of about five liters and operate in a closed room; the expert recommends budgeting about 100 pounds for a good model. For outdoor drying, she follows the old rule: if the walkway outside the house is dry, the laundry will dry too.