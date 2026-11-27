A consortium involving the U.S. and the UAE will acquire the Russian company's oil assets in exchange for frozen securities.

On November 25, American billionaire Todd Boeli announced the signing of an agreement with Lukoil to acquire the Russian company’s international assets. The buyer is a consortium that includes the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and the deal is valued at $10 billion, according to Rzeczpospolita.

The consortium includes four partners, including the U.S. bank Xtellus Partners and Catena Investment Holding from the UAE. Citi is serving as financial advisor. The deal, which has been under discussion for over a year, involves exchanging $10 billion worth of Lukoil securities for the company’s overseas assets.

According to Reuters sources, the group’s international portfolio is valued at approximately $16 billion. It includes projects in Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Kazakhstan; oil refineries in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and Romania; and a network of several thousand gas stations, particularly in the U.S. Boeli noted that the valuation could change depending on oil price forecasts.

Frozen Securities Instead of Cash for Moscow

According to the source, the consortium purchased the securities for exchange from American and British funds, as well as from U.S. custodian banks that held them on behalf of retail investors. These securities were frozen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The assets are to be placed in a escrow account in the UAE rather than transferred directly to Lukoil, which should facilitate obtaining permission from the U.S. Treasury Department, which has prohibited the company from profiting from the sale.

Boeli is convinced that the scheme restores value to those who lost access to their investments after the sanctions were imposed. “Essentially, we are exchanging shares that have no value to Americans… for cash that is returned to them,” Boeli said. According to him, these shares are subsequently exchanged “for a real portfolio of assets located in the key corridor connecting Central Asia with Europe, which runs south of Russia and north of Iran.”

Washington’s Stake and the Timeline for Completion

The U.S. government will receive a share of future profits from the assets. Payments will begin after the consortium’s private investors have recouped their invested capital and received the agreed-upon return. The DFC will also have a representative on the board of directors. The size of the shares has not been disclosed, and Boeli declined to elaborate on their distribution.

For the U.S. government, the deal has a political dimension. “The transfer of strategic energy infrastructure assets to the United States or its allies is a key policy priority for the administration,” a DFC representative told Reuters. He clarified that the deal must be approved by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to Reuters, the White House initially rejected the exchange scheme proposed by Boeli’s group, but the State Department later endorsed it. Boeli himself believes that finalizing the deal could take up to a year, after which the company will be renamed.

A source at Kommersant confirmed the deal and called it the “only option” for Lukoil. The Russian company declined to comment, while its market value on the Russian stock exchange rose by 2.2% following the news.