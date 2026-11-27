A viral tip about using aluminum foil to combat ice can damage your appliances and accelerate their wear and tear.

Spaniards are being encouraged to place aluminum foil balls in their freezers to make it easier to remove accumulated ice. However, experts emphasize that this viral life hack does not prevent frost buildup and does not save electricity on its own, according to OKDiario.

The full version of the trick involves placing the foil balls in the corners of the freezer along with a smooth sheet of foil on the bottom or sides, which is placed there after cleaning. Ice sticks less easily to smooth aluminum, so when frost accumulates, the sheet can be removed in one piece without scratching the plastic. At the same time, according to experts, the foil balls do not absorb moisture, do not act as thermal insulation, and do not reduce energy consumption.

It is recommended to place the foil only in a defrosted and dry freezer: if there is already a thick layer of ice inside, no trick will work. Aluminum foil withstands sub-zero temperatures well, but it must not block ventilation openings, grates, or ducts, nor should it come into contact with moving or electrical parts.

Where Does Frost Come From?

The tip was first described by the German website Ludwigshafen24 and was later picked up by Spanish and Hungarian media. The original source does not cite any tests of the method, and the benefit of the foil is purely mechanical: the ice is simply removed along with it. Furthermore, this trick works best for models with manual defrosting and chest freezers, since No Frost systems remove frost on their own, according to UNIAN.

Appliance manufacturer Whirlpool cites three main causes of frost buildup: frequent door openings, a worn-out door gasket, and warm or poorly packaged food. The company recommends defrosting the freezer when the frost layer reaches about 6 mm, and at least once a year, without using knives, hair dryers, or heaters—only a plastic or wooden spatula.

Aluminum foil can be harmful

Some British experts are skeptical about constantly lining the freezer with aluminum foil. Kitchen expert Steve Larkin of Kitchen Door Hub, in particular, warns against using foil to scrape off ice: it’s easy to scratch the interior lining, and such damage allows moisture to collect between the layers, which in turn promotes further frost buildup, according to Ideal Home.

“Covering shelves or walls with foil to ‘make the next defrost easier’ is a bad idea, as it can obstruct air circulation, trap condensation, and leave edges that damage the door gaskets or interior lining. It’s better to defrost when the frost reaches about 1/4 inch, open the door briefly, check the seal, and keep food covered to prevent moisture from entering the freezer,” emphasizes Viktor Velikov, director of ELSERVE.