The travel platform Trip.com has released a ranking of destinations that received the highest ratings from travelers for service quality and family-friendly amenities.

Disneyland Paris topped the list of Europe’s best family-friendly attractions for 2027, compiled by the travel platform Trip.com. The park received a score of 4.7 out of 5 based on 4,177 reviews and has made the platform’s annual list for the fourth consecutive year, according to Euronews.

The London Eye and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London took second and third place, respectively. Overall, the United Kingdom accounted for half of the top ten spots: the list also included the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, the Natural History Museum, and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

During the selection process, the platform took into account real customer reviews, sales popularity throughout the year, consistent quality, and unique themes, as well as search queries and the length of time attractions remained in the rankings. Places were considered family-friendly if they offered the facilities and services necessary for a safe, fun, and educational vacation.

The top three remained unchanged from the 2025 ranking. At that time, the top ten also included the London Zoo, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, Santa Claus Village in Finland, Madrid’s Retiro Park, and Madame Tussauds London, according to data from Trip.com.

From the canals of Giethoorn to the Belgrade Fortress

Fifth place went to the Dutch village of Giethoorn, where there are no cars and people get around via historic canals: by kayak, pleasure boat, or small electric boat. Seventh place went to City Park in Budapest, featuring a main playground covering 13,000 square meters.

Pena Park in Sintra, Portugal, made its debut on the platform’s ranking and took ninth place. Rounding out the top ten is Belgrade’s Kalemegdan: a cultural landmark spanning over 60 hectares with archaeological sites.

Next on the list are the University of Cambridge, the musical “The Lion King” in London, Siam Park in Spain, Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens, and Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi.

How much do tickets to the top attractions cost?

Disneyland Paris consists of two parks: Disneyland Park and Disney Adventure World. Trip.com recommends setting aside one to two days for your visit. A one-day ticket for a specific date in January 2027 will cost starting at 87 euros; children under three years old enter for free.

A ride on the 135-meter London Eye Ferris wheel takes about 30 minutes, and an online ticket for adults and children costs 29 pounds (34.52 euros). A tour of Warner Bros. Studio, where all eight Harry Potter films were shot, will cost 61 pounds (72.69 euros) in 2027. Infants ride the London Eye for free, and children under four enter Warner Bros. Studio for free.